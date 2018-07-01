Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England: Bumrah and Sundar Ruled Out of T20Is vs England, Pacer Uncertain for ODIs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 1, 2018, 9:41 AM IST
Jasprit Bumrah. (AP Image)

In a major setback to India, Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20 series against England starting on July 3 after suffering a broken finger against Ireland in the first T20 international at Dublin. His availability for the three match ODI series that follows will be decided in due course after taking into account his recovery. Bumrah, who wasn’t included in the playing XI for the second game, was injured during the 20th over of Ireland’s innings after attempting to take a catch on his own bowling.

Washington Sundar, who was the only Indian player not to feature in either of the the two games in Ireland, is also unavailable for the T20I series as per reports from England as he had twisted his ankle playing football in the team practice session.

While Sundar is not a certainty in the playing XI, Bumrah is the strike bowler for the Indian team and is placed tenth in the ICC T20 rankings currently. He put in a strong performance in the only game he played against Ireland, taking 2/19 in his four overs and also bowled a maiden. He is likely to be replaced by either Shardul Thakur or Deepak Chahar.

Thakur and Chahar were part of the IPL-winning Chennai Super Kings team, with Thakur picking 16 wickets and Chahar taking 10 in the season. They are also part of the India A team currently in England taking part in the tri-series along with West Indies.

*An earlier version of this story reported Bumrah will miss the ODI series too. Upon reconfirmation, it has been learnt that the decision about the ODIs will be made in due course. The story has been amended accordingly

First Published: July 1, 2018, 7:50 AM IST

