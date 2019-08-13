Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Bumrah Celebrates Early Raksha Bandhan with Sister

Cricketnext Staff |August 13, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Bumrah Celebrates Early Raksha Bandhan with Sister

Jasprit Bumrah is set to join the Indian cricket team in West Indies for the Test series, but he took some time out of his schedule to celebrate Raksha Bandhan early.

“Team India duties means I won't be here for Raksha Bandhan but I just couldn't miss out on celebrating with you, Juhika. Thank you for always being there for me,” Bumrah posted alongside two pictures of him and his sister on Twitter.

India are currently 1-0 ahead in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, having won the second ODI after the first match was washed out due to incessant rain.

They had won the three-match T20I series 3-0 and will be hoping to seal the ODI series when they play the third ODI on Wednesday (August 14).

Bumrah was among one of many players who was given a rest for the limited overs leg of the tour after a hectic summer of IPL and World Cup.

The first of two Test matches between India and West Indies begins on August 22 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound, Antigua.

Indiajasprit bumrahOff The Field

