Bumrah, Cummins Make Significant Progress in ICC Rankings After Boxing Day Test

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 31, 2018, 3:28 PM IST
India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Australia’s Pat Cummins have moved up to 16th and 3rd position respectively in the ICC Test Player Rankings for bowlers, courtesy their nine-wicket hauls in the Boxing Day Test. Cummins also scored a valiant half-century in Melbourne.

Bumrah, who jumped a whopping 12 spots, along with Cummins has now achieved their career-high rankings.

Cummins though, also made an impact in the all-rounders rankings as his half-century in the fourth innings has helped him gain crucial points and move up to seventh spot.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja dropped to No.3 in the all-rounders rankings despite a good show in Melbourne and that has resulted in West Indian Jason Holder moving up to second.

New Zealand bowler Trent Boult who also took nine wickets in their 423-run win against Sri Lanka in Christchurch has moved back into the top 10 after jumping 14 spots to seventh.

South Africa’s Duanne Olivier, who stole Dale Steyn’s moment in Centurion against Pakistan with 11 wickets of his own also made huge progress and moved up to a career-best No.36.

Among the batters, New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls is the only one who moved into the top ten after his unbeaten century against Sri Lanka. Wicket-keeper batsman Nicholls moved up to 7th – a career-high ranking for him too.

Other significant gainers in the batting chart include Tom Latham at 14 (up by eight places), Quinton de Kock at 25 (up by five places), Babar Azam at 29 (up by nine places), Rishabh Pant at 38 (up by ten places) and Rohit Sharma at 44 (up by 11 places).
