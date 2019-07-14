starts in
Bumrah Impressed by Elder Lady's Imitation of His Action

Cricketnext Staff |July 14, 2019, 2:03 AM IST
Although India failed to reach the final, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the standout stars of the ICC World Cup 2019. And his performances and uniqueness has grabbed the attention of not just the youngsters, even the older generation.

On Saturday, a fan posted a video from their Twitter account of her mother running up in the manner Bumrah does to the crease before his delivery stride. Even the pacer appreciated the effort!

"Just like the rest of us, the mothership was so impressed with Bumrah's performance in the world cup, that she decided to mimic his run-up," said the fan's tweet.

Bumrah even replied, ”This made my day.”

The No.1 ODI bowler finished the tournament with 18 wickets in nine matches before his side were knocked out of the competition in the semi-final by New Zealand.

India’s next challenge is set to be the tour of West Indies, and it is unclear whether Bumrah will be rested for three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in the Caribbean.

