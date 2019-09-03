Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Bumrah Jumps Four Spots to Number Three in ICC Test Rankings

Cricketnext Staff |September 3, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
Bumrah Jumps Four Spots to Number Three in ICC Test Rankings

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been nothing short of impressive during the Test series against West Indies and his efforts, which included a hat-trick at the Sabina Park in the second Test, have seen him move up four spots to the third in the latest ICC Test rankings.

He is now only behind Australia's Pat Cummins and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. On the other hand, West Indies captain Jason Holder is just behind Bumrah at No 4.

Bumrah, adjudged Player-of-the-Series in the West Indies series, finished with 13 wickets with incredible figures of 5/7 in the second innings of the first Test.

He also became the fastest Indian pacer to 50 Test wickets, and has raced to 62 wickets in just 12 matches.

His ability to tease batsmen with both in-swing and out-swing at pace proved to be too much for the West Indian batsmen, prompting his captain Virat Kohli to praise him as "the most complete bowler in world cricket".

Among other movers in the chart were India's pair of Mohammed Shami (up one to No.18) and Ishant Sharma (up one to No.20).

Loading...