Bumrah, Mandhana Win Wisden India Almanack 'Cricketer of the Year' award
Premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah and batswoman Smriti Mandhana are the two Indian names among the five winners of the prestigious Wisden India Almanack Cricketer of the Year award which was announced on Friday.
