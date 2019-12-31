Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BPL, 2019-20 Match 27, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 31 December, 2019

2ND INN

Chattogram Challengers

159/6 (20.0)

Chattogram Challengers
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors*

4/0 (1.0)

Cumilla Warriors need 156 runs in 114 balls at 8.21 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 17, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 31 December, 2019

1ST INN

Sydney Thunder *

146/2 (18.0)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Adelaide Strikers
Adelaide Strikers

Toss won by Sydney Thunder (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:30 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Bumrah Terms 2019 as Year of Accomplishments & Learning

PTI |December 31, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
India's Jasprit Bumrah. (Pic: AP)

New Delhi: India speedster Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday described 2019 as a year of "accomplishments, learning and memories" on and off the field and said he was eagerly looking forward to another successful year in 2020.

"2019 has been a year of accomplishments, learning, hard work and making memories, on the field and off it too. And on the last day of the year, I'm looking forward to everything that 2020 has to offer!" Bumrah wrote on his twitter handle along with a few pictures of his achievements in the year gone by.

In 2019, Bumrah not only emerged as India's pace spearhead in all three formats of the game, but also became one of the best bowlers of the world.

Bumrah, 26, finished 2019 as the numero uno bowler in one-day cricket while occupying the sixth spot in ICC Test bowlers rankings.

In the year gone by, he also achieved a rare feat, becoming only the third Indian to scalp a hat-trick in Tests after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan.

Bumrah picked up 62, 103 and 51 wickets respectively from 12 Tests, 58 ODIs and 42 T20Is that he played for India so far.

But the right-arm pacer has been out of action since August after India's tour of the West Indies because of a stress fracture on his back.

Bumrah, however, has recovered from the injury and is set to make his return in the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka starting in Guwahati on January 5.

He has also been picked in the squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia to begin in Mumbai on January 14 after the Sri Lanka rubber.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
