Bumrah, Umesh and Kuldeep Rested for Final Windies T20I; Kaul Drafted in

Loading...
The move has been made to keep the trio fresh for India's tour to Australia which begins with a three-match T20I series on 21 November followed by four Tests and three ODIs. The trio is an integral part of the side in all formats and the team management has decided to give them ample rest before the marquee tour begins.
"The decision has been made to allow the trio to be in the best physical condition ahead of India’s tour to Australia," read a press release from the BCCI.
India have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series having won the opening two T20Is quite convincingly. They trounced the visitors by five wickets in Kolkata and then courtesy a record fourth T20I century by Rohit Sharma, sealed the series in Lucknow by 71 runs.
With the series already in the bag, it gives India a chance to test out some of their bench strength. The likes of Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar, who have been with the squad since the first T20I can harbour hopes of getting some game time.
India’s squad for third T20I: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul
IndiaIndia vs West IndiesIndia vs West Indies 2018India vs Windies 2018jasprit bumrahKuldeep Yadavsiddarth kaulUmesh YadavWest IndiesWindies
First Published: November 9, 2018, 11:00 AM IST