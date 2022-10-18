'Bumrah's Injury Before WC Affects the Whole Plan': New BCCI Chief Roger Binny Reveals His Course of Action

As Sourav Ganguly completes his tenure, former India fast bowler Roger Binny succeeds him as the new President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The 1983 World Cup-winner will be the 36th chief of the Indian cricket board.

Binny was unanimously elected at the 91st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the board, held in Mumbai on Tuesday. The other BCCI office bearers, who are elected unanimously include secretary Jay Shah, Ashish Shelar (treasurer), Rajeev Shukla (vice-president) and Devajit Saikia (joint secretary). Outgoing treasurer Arun Dhumal will be the new IPL chairman.

ALSO READ | BCCI AGM: Roger Binny Elected 36th BCCI President; Jay Shah to Continue As Secy

After his appointment, Binny interacted with the media and stated that he want to focus on the prevention of injuries to the players and the pitches in the country.

“As the BCCI president, I want to primarily focus on 2 things. First is the prevention of injuries to the players. Jasprit Bumrah got injured just before the World Cup, which affects the whole plan. Second, I want to focus on the pitches in the country,” Binny was quoted as saying by the ANI.

Binny, who played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India, takes charge ahead of the ODI World Cup in India next year. However, there was no discussion on the chairmanship of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The next ICC chairman will be elected during the board meeting in Melbourne next month. It is unlikely that the BCCI will nominate its own candidate for the ICC chairman’s position, with the October 20 nomination deadline approaching.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket board has given the nod to the Women’s IPL. While an official window is yet to be announced, various media reports in the past have pointed to the one available in March next year when the Women’s IPL’s first season could be held. It is expected to be a five-team contest and will reportedly get underway soon after the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Overall. the BCCI plans to conduct 22 matches throughout the season. An announcement regarding the window/schedule will be made later. Additionally, the senior Men’s Future Tour Programs for 2023-2027 and senior Women’s Future Tour Programs for 2022-2025 were also approved during the AGM.

