'Bumrah's Spell Swung the Game in Our Favour': Virat Kohli After Oval Test

India defeated England by 157 runs in the fourth Test match at the Oval cricket ground in London on Monday. With this victory, the visiting side goes 2-1 up in the five-match test series. After the victory on the fifth day, Kohli praised the team especially pacers, who took seven wickets to derail England’s chase. Marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah was instrumental in the team’s victory as he took wickets at crucial intervals in the match.

With the solid 100-run partnership for the first wicket by the England openers, the first session on the fifth day was painting the picture of a draw. But soon the wickets started falling one after another, and the England team could score only 210 runs.

Even though the Oval track did not offer much assistance to the fast bowlers, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Siraj with their bowling built pressure on England batsmen. Bumrah took two wickets in two overs. He clean bowled Ollie Pope at the score of 2 before sending Jonny Bairstow back to the pavilion on 0. His performance turned the match in India’s favour. Captain Kohli lauded Bumrah for his effort.

In a post-match conference, Kohli said that the team was playing with the belief that bowlers could get all 10 wickets.

“As soon as the ball started reversing, Bumrah said give me the ball. He bowled that spell and swung the game in our favour with those two huge wickets," Kohli said.

The victory is also remarkable, for India managed to only score 191 runs in the first innings. In response, England scored 290 runs, taking a 99-run lead. In the second innings, India scored 466 runs. England had a tall task of 368 runs to win on the last day of the game. They were bundled out at 210 despite a brilliant first wicket partnership.

