England vs Pakistan | Rory Burns Falls Early as Rain Rules in Second Test in Southampton
Pakistan claimed the wicket of opener Rory Burns for a duck on Sunday to leave England seven for one in their first innings at lunch on day four as rain once again interrupted the second test at the Rose Bowl that is meandering towards a tame draw.
