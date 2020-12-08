- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
IND A vs AUS A Warm-up: Cameron Green Stars While Joe Burns, Prithvi Shaw Struggle
Australia A and India A have drawn a game that did little to resolve a selection quandary for the home team ahead of the fourtest series starting next week.
- Associated Press
- Updated: December 8, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
SYDNEY: Australia A and India A have drawn a game that did little to resolve a selection quandary for the home team ahead of the four-test series starting next week.
India vs Australia 2020 Live Score, 3rd T20I Match at Sydney: IND Eye 3-0 Whitewash Against AUS
Australia was using the three-day warmup game to weigh up the respective form of incumbent test opener Joe Burns and up-and-coming opener Will Pucovski.
Both were out cheaply in the first innings and Burns was bowled for a duck by Umesh Yadav in the second. Pucovski was unbeaten on 23 when he left the field late for a concussion check after he ducked into short ball and being hit on the helmet by a delivery from Kartik Tyagi.
IND vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, India Tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 3, India vs Australia: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
India A declared late Tuesday at 189-9 in its second innings, setting Australia A 131 to win from 15 overs. Australia reached 52-1 at stumps.
Allrounder Cameron Green followed his unbeaten 125 in Australia A’s first innings of 306 with two wickets in India A’s second innings to push his selection claims for Australia for the first test starting Dec. 17 in Adelaide.
Fast bowler Mark Steketee returned 5-37 to restrict India A’s second innings, and Michael Neser had figures of claimed 2-41, including bowling Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha (54) and No. 11 Kartik Tyagi (2) ensured India A set a decent target by batting for 13 overs after the tourists lost their ninth wicket with a lead of only 85.
The match at Sydneys Drummoyne Oval is one of two warmups for the tests and featured many of the players expected to take part in the series opener at Adelaide on Dec. 17. The second warmup is a day-night match at the Sydney Cricket Ground starting Friday.
