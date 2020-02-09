Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Final, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 09 February, 2020

1ST INN

India Under-19 *

4/0 (3.2)

India Under-19
v/s
Bangladesh Under-19
Bangladesh Under-19

Toss won by Bangladesh Under-19 (decided to field)
Live

ENG IN SA, 3 ODIS, 2020 3rd ODI, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 09 February, 2020

1ST INN

South Africa *

10/0 (4.0)

South Africa
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)
Live

BAN IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 07 - 11 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh

233 (82.5)

Bangladesh
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

441/8 (119.5)

Pakistan lead by 207 runs, MIN. 59.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: BAN VS PAK

live
BAN BAN
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

07 Feb, 202010:30 IST

Match 4: NEP VS OMA

live
NEP NEP
OMA OMA

Auckland

09 Feb, 202009:15 IST

3rd ODI: SA VS ENG

live
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

09 Feb, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

11 Feb, 202007:30 IST

Bushfire Relief: Tendulkar Takes the Bat Once Again, Lara Slams 30 From 11

Sachin Tendulkar is known to have been particularly devastating against the great Australian teams, he had played against in his illustrious career. On Sunday, he donned the Australian green and gold to play an over during the innings break of the Bushfire Cricket Bash legends match.

Cricketnext Staff |February 9, 2020, 12:26 PM IST
Bushfire Relief: Tendulkar Takes the Bat Once Again, Lara Slams 30 From 11

Melbourne: Sachin Tendulkar is known to have been particularly devastating against the great Australian teams, he had played against in his illustrious career. On Sunday, he donned the Australian green and gold to play an over during the innings break of the Bushfire Cricket Bash legends match.

Tendulkar was facing Australia's star all rounder and 2019 Women's Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry in the over and her former teammate Alex Blackwell. He said while walking up to the pitch that it was the first time in five years that he was picking up a bat and the 46-year-old ended up hitting a four off the first ball he faced.

Tendulkar is in Melbourne as coach of the team led by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who are playing against a team led by former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist. Perry, however, threw a challenge to Tendulkar on Saturday via a video message tweeted by the Australian women's team. Tendulkar in turn accepted the challenge.

"Sounds great Ellyse. I would love to go out there & bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury). Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, & to get me out there in the middle," he said.

Meanwhile in the match, West Indies legend Brian Lara rolled back the years as he smashed 30 from 11 balls in the match. On one instance he hit an inside-out shot off Andrew Symonds, over long off for a big six.

brian larabushfire relief matchsachin tendulkar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more