Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 3rd ODI, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, 22 December, 2019

1ST INN

West Indies *

45/0 (11.0)

West Indies
v/s
India
India

Toss won by India (decided to field)
Live

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

191 (59.3)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

271 (85.5)

Sri Lanka need 427 runs to win
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 9, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 22 December, 2019

1ST INN

Brisbane Heat *

113/2 (9.3)

Brisbane Heat
v/s
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers

Toss won by Sydney Sixers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: WI VS IND

live
WI WI
IND IND

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

Bushfires Place Australian Cricket Summer Under Cloud

A number of spectators required medical attention, while Adelaide's test bowler Peter Siddle was unable to bowl more than two overs as the smoky haze at the ground thickened throughout the evening.

Reuters |December 22, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
Bushfires Place Australian Cricket Summer Under Cloud

Hazardous smoke from bushfires raging over a large swath of eastern Australia have become a headache for the nation's cricket board, which faces the threat of disruptions to its lucrative summer schedule.

Match officials halted the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers midway through due to "dangerous and unreasonable playing conditions" at Canberra's Manuka Oval late on Saturday.

A number of spectators required medical attention, while Adelaide's test bowler Peter Siddle was unable to bowl more than two overs as the smoky haze at the ground thickened throughout the evening.

With tinder-dry conditions and little rain forecast, wildfires may continue to burn for a number of weeks in New South Wales (NSW), which hosts the third test between Australia and New Zealand on Jan. 3 in state capital Sydney, the country's most populous city, and a further five BBL games.

"For Cricket Australia, it's a challenge," Thunder coach Shane Bond said post-match in Canberra.

"I'm not quite sure what the process and protocols they're going to have going forward.

"Ultimately you just want to get it right so that fans don't get sick and everyone's clear in terms of the medical stuff as well."

Australia has been fighting wildfires for months as hot, dry conditions created an early start to the fire season, with blazes destroying more than 700 homes and nearly 3 million acres (1.2 million hectares) of bushland.

More than 105 fires were still burning across NSW on Sunday, with 59 considered uncontained and one burning at an emergency level.

Earlier this month, players complained of "toxic" conditions at the SCG during a Sheffield Shield match between NSW and Queensland which was blanketed in a smoky haze.

Local soccer and rugby league federations postponed a number of youth matches across the state two weeks ago.

The teams shared the points in the Twenty20 match in Canberra, which was called off in the fifth over of Thunder's chase of 162.

Thunder would have been awarded victory if the match was allowed to continue for another four balls, so long as they didn't lose three or more wickets in those deliveries.

Thunder captain Callum Ferguson was unhappy with the outcome but Bond was philosophical.

"Visibility for us we thought was okay to finish the game," he said.

"But the air quality was poor, clearly. People went down (ill) in the stands."

Australian cricketBig Bash Leaguebushfires

Related stories

Big Bash Game in Doubt Due to Bushfire Smoke in Canberra
Cricketnext Staff | December 21, 2019, 12:17 PM IST

Big Bash Game in Doubt Due to Bushfire Smoke in Canberra

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers BBL Match Called Off Due to Poor Air Quality
Cricketnext Staff | December 21, 2019, 4:37 PM IST

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers BBL Match Called Off Due to Poor Air Quality

A Day After Massive IPL Bid, Glenn Maxwell Slams 83 on Big Bash Return
Cricketnext Staff | December 20, 2019, 8:00 PM IST

A Day After Massive IPL Bid, Glenn Maxwell Slams 83 on Big Bash Return

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more