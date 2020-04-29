Buttler One of the Most Versatile, Best ODI Players at Present: Stokes
Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Tuesday heaped praise on teammate Jos Buttler, saying the destructive wicket-keeper batsman is one of the most versatile white-ball players in the world at the moment.
Buttler One of the Most Versatile, Best ODI Players at Present: Stokes
Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Tuesday heaped praise on teammate Jos Buttler, saying the destructive wicket-keeper batsman is one of the most versatile white-ball players in the world at the moment.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings