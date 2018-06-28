Buttler Stars as England Beat Australia by 28 Runs

Australia, set 222 to win, were dismissed for 193, despite captain Aaron Finch (84) doing his best to lead from the front in his side's final match of their limited-overs tour of England.
Earlier, England made 221 for five after losing the toss.
Jos Buttler hit the fastest fifty by an England batsman in this format, off 22 balls, on his way to 61.
This latest loss left Australia still seeking their first international win under coach Justin Langer following a 5-0 defeat by England in a preceding one-day international series.
First Published: June 28, 2018, 2:22 AM IST