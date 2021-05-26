BUW vs BBS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match, May 26, 04:30 pm IST

BUW vs BBS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between Bayer Uerdingen Wolves and Bonn Blue Star: In the upcoming 35th and 36th of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld, Bayer Uerdingen Wolves will lock horns against Bonn Blue Star. Both the matches are scheduled to be played at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on May 25, Wednesday at 04:30 pm IST and 06:30 pm IST respectively.

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves are positioned at the third position on the points table after winning three out of the six league games. Their last game against Koln CC was abandoned due to rain while they lost against the same team by a massive margin of 68 runs in the second-last fixture.

Bonn Blue Star, on the other hand, have registered victory in two matches out of four played. In their last game, they scripted a comfortable victory against DJK SG Solingen by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Bayer Uerdingen Wolves and Bonn Blue Star; here is everything you need to know:

BUW vs BBS Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 is not telecasted in India

BUW vs BBS Live Streaming

The match between BUW vs BBS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BUW vs BBS Match Details

The 35th match of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will be played between Bayer Uerdingen Wolves and Bonn Blue Star at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 04:30 pm IST on May 26, Wednesday. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.

BUW vs BBS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain– Dilshan Rajudeen

Vice-Captain– Taha Hassan

Suggested Playing XI for BUW vs BBS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Khurram Ilyas, Zaheer Abbas

Batsmen: Dilshan Rajudeen, Waqas Fatmi, Shamil Niyas, Vikram Jeet

All-rounders: Taha Hassan, Abdul Haseeb

Bowlers: Haron Khan, Raj Bhushan, Hammad Ashraf

BUW vs BBS Probable XIs:

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves: Waqas Fatmi, Shamil Niyas, Hadi Raza, Humayun Butt, Zain Alam, Abdul Haseeb, Raj Bhushan, Hammad Ashraf, Nasib Khushdel, Taha Hassan, Muhammad Asif

Bonn Blue Star: Khurram Ilyas, Hasan Bukhari, Naeem Akhtar, Sahir Naqash, Karanjit Brar, Haron Khan, Vikram Jeet, Ranjit Rana Singh, MD Shafiullah Khan, Dilshan Rajudeen, Zaheer Abbas

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here