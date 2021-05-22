​BUW vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's ECS T10 - Krefeld 2021, Bayer Uerdingen Boosters vs Duesseldorf Blackcaps May 22 12:30 PM IST Saturday

BUW vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 21 between Bayer Uerdingen Boosters and Dusseldorf Blackcaps: In the 21st match of the ECS T10 Krefeld tournament, Group B sides Bayer Uerdingen Boosters will take on the Dusseldorf Blackcaps at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground on Saturday. Both sides will be playing their maiden match in the tournament, however, the Wolves are a new side to competitive cricket andwill have a slight home advantage in this match.

On the other hand, the Blackcaps are an experienced unit who have won the NRW Bundesliga title a total of six times and are the clear favourites to win the game. Both teams will compete in a reverse fixture at the same venue at 12:30 PM IST.

The BUW vs DB match is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between Bayer Uerdingen Boosters and Dusseldorf Blackcaps; here is everything you need to know:

BUW vs DB Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will not be broadcast in India.

BUW vs DB Live Streaming

The match between BUW vs DB is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BUW vs DB Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 22 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, in Krefeld. The game will start at 12:30 PM IST.

BUW vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alim Ullah

Vice-captain: Jamshed Khan

Suggested Playing XI for BUW vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Humayun Butt

Batsmen: Harman Singh, Abhinav Rayal, Oascoroni Ahamed, Jamshed Khan

All-rounders: Kashif Shahab, Taha Hassan

Bowlers: Nasib Khushdel, Raj Bhushan, Alim Ullah, Muhammad Raheel

BUW vs DB Probable XIs

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves: Waqas Fatmi, Shujahat Hussain, Rajnish Shukla, Shamil Niyas, Humayun Butt (WK), Zain Alam, Raj Bhushan, Nasib Khushdel, Abhinav Rayal, Taha Hassan, Alim Ullah

Dusseldorf Blackcaps: Rahul Srinivas (WK), Muhammad Raheel, Kashif Shahab, Nilay Patel, Venkat Ganesan, Oascoroni Ahamed, Jamshed Khan, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Praveen Ganesan, Tobias Brucklmeier, Harman Singh

