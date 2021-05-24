BUW vs DSS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 - Krefeld 2021 Match, May 24, 12:30 PM IST Monday

BUW vs DSS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between Bayer Uerdingen Wolves and DJK SG Solingen: Bayer Uerdingen Wolves will be up against DJK SG Solingen in the 25th and 26th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld. Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld will both the thrillers on May 24, Monday at 12:30 pm IST and 02:30 pm IST respectively.

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves have succumbed to a disastrous outing in the ECS T10 Krefeld as they have lost both the matches in the tournament thus far. Wolves are languishing at the last position on the points table. Their last encounter saw them getting outplayed by Dusseldorf Blackcaps by 21 runs.

DJK SG Solingen, on the other hand, will be playing their first match in the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 on Monday. DJK SG Solingen has a massive disadvantage under their belt as they will be missing the services of their skipper and leading run-getter Murali Prasad. However, the team has a perfect blend of experience and young talent and will be hoping to start their campaign in the competition with a victory.

Ahead of the match between Bayer Uerdingen Wolves and DJK SG Solingen; here is everything you need to know:

BUW vs DSS Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 is not being telecast in India

BUW vs DSS Live Streaming

The match between BUW vs DSS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BUW vs DSS Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will see Bayer Uerdingen Wolves playing against DJK SG Solingen at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 12:30 pm IST on May 24, Monday. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.

BUW vs DSS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Vinay Gari

Vice-Captain – Taha Hassan

Suggested Playing XI for BUW vs DSS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Humayun Butt, Vinay Gari

Batsmen: Shamil Niyas, Waqas Fatmi, Chandramohan Sivala, Sisindri Dasari

All-rounders: Zain Alam, Taha Hassan

Bowlers: Veeru Kolla, Nasib Khushdel, Raj Bhushan

BUW vs DSS Probable XIs

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves: Abdul Haseeb, Taha Hassan, Zain Alam, Humayun Butt (WK), Shujahat Hussain, Abdul Rehman Shaikh, Hammad Ashraf, Nasib Khushdel, Raj Bhushan, Hadi Raza, Shamil Niyas, Waqas Fatmi (C)

DJK SG Solingen: Anil Majari, Srikanth Thorlikonda, Venkatesh Reddy (C), Vinay Gari (WK), Bala Mavillapalli, Veeru Kolla, Chaitanya Puttaparthi, Chandramohan Sivala, Ramsai Vishnubhotla, Sisindri Dasari and Srikar Reddy Koteru

