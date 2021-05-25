BUW vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 - Krefeld 2021 Match, May 25, 12:30 PM IST

BUW vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between Bayer Uerdingen Wolves and Koln CC: Bayer Uerdingen Wolves will be up against Koln CC in the 29th and 30th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld. Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld will both the thrillers on May 25, Tuesday at 12:30 pm IST and 02:30 pm IST respectively.

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves didn’t have a good start to their campaign as they lost both their opening games to Dusseldorf Blackcaps. However, the team has scripted a stunning comeback in the competition by winning their next two games against DJK SG Solingen by 75 and 50 runs respectively. They are now sitting at the second position on the points table of Group B with two victories from four games. Entering the contest against Koln CC, Wolves will be hoping to continue the winning momentum.

Koln CC have also experienced a similar ride as Bayer Uerdingen Wolves. They are standing at the third position on the Group B points table after winning two matches and losing as many. Their last encounter saw them outplaying the Dusseldorf Blackcaps by four wickets.

Ahead of the match between Bayer Uerdingen Wolves and Koln CC; here is everything you need to know:

BUW vs KCC Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 is not being telecast in India

BUW vs KCC Live Streaming

The match between BUW vs KCC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BUW vs KCC Match Details

The 29th match of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will be played between Bayer Uerdingen Wolves and Koln CC at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 12:30 pm IST on May 25, Tuesday. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.

BUW vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Lokesh Kamti

Vice-Captain- Dhruv Patel

Suggested Playing XI for BUW vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Humayun Butt, Lokesh Kamti

Batsmen: Shamil Niyas, Waqas Fatmi, Irfan Ahmed

All-rounders: Zain Alam, Taha Hassan, Dhruv Patel

Bowlers: Raj Bhushan, Sandheep Ravishankar, Hammad Ashraf, Raj Bhushan

BUW vs KCC Probable XIs

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves: Abdul Haseeb, Taha Hassan, Zain Alam, Humayun Butt (WK), Shujahat Hussain, Abdul Rehman Shaikh, Hammad Ashraf, Nasib Khushdel, Raj Bhushan, Hadi Raza, Shamil Niyas, Waqas Fatmi (C)

Koln CC: Lokesh Kamti (wk), Irfan Ahmed, Tejas Morbagal, Dhruv Patel (c), Ameya Deshpande, Santosh Kumar, Appu Murali, Dhruv Rathod, Sandheep Ravishankar, Sajeesh Kumar, Prateek Dabholkar

