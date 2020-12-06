Ind A vs Aus A: Prithvi Shaw Gets Brutally Trolled Again After Eight-ball Duck Against Australia A

India got off to the worst possible start in their red-ball campaign in Australia when India A openers Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw departed without scoring against Australia A on day one of the three-day warm-up game at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney on Sunday.

But, Shaw was the trolls and Memers fodder of the day, and here's what they came up with after the youngster notched up his four duck in his last eight innings.

Prithvi Shaw after getting out for duck once again be like... pic.twitter.com/qYWTgbgEN1 — King S (@KingS21697049) December 6, 2020

Prithvi Shaw infront of Starc, Hazelwood and Cummins pic.twitter.com/mmXrYg2A5Y — Virutweets (@Virendra0812) December 6, 2020

Prithvi shaw and shubman gill to australia A bowlers today : pic.twitter.com/wodd1JDrAS — Jay (@Aragorn_2_) December 6, 2020

Prithvi Shaw and Gill same story. https://t.co/TRFL2syWt1 — Awarapan (@KingSlayer_Rule) December 6, 2020

Prithvi Shaw reminds me of Vinod Kambli. Similar backgrounds and strokes of genius. But not managed well. Hence average outcome. https://t.co/zsDFqhtm2v — Amitabh Verma (@amitabh26) December 6, 2020

Is it prithvi Shaw or mutta Shaw.. Eppo paaru 0 na epdi daa — Fazil (@tuweeterFazil) December 6, 2020

When you start being terminator in Ads much before you become one in the stadium, this happens. Prithvi Shaw OUT for Duck #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/2GeGkd9bOI — Dipu Shaw (@DipuShaw) December 6, 2020

Shaw and Gill, both gone for ducks that too against an attack devoid of Starc, Cummins and Hazelwood. Meanwhile Indian fans pic.twitter.com/4IELz403xy — Rishit_Sachinist •EF• (@RishitShukla) December 6, 2020

