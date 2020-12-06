CRICKETNEXT

Ind A vs Aus A: Prithvi Shaw Gets Brutally Trolled Again After Eight-ball Duck Against Australia A

India got off to the worst possible start in their red-ball campaign in Australia when India A openers Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw departed without scoring against Australia A on day one of the three-day warm-up game at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney on Sunday.

India got off to the worst possible start in their red-ball campaign in Australia when India A openers Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw departed without scoring against Australia A on day one of the three-day warm-up game at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney on Sunday. Shaw has been under fire due to lack of runs in the Indian Premier League and the Mumbaikar would have hoped for better results in the change of format, but that was not to be. Gill went for a first-ball duck caught at third slip off Michael Neser while Shaw fell to James Pattinson nicking one to wicketkeeper Tim Paine for an eight-ball duck. However, India A steadied by Cheteshwar Pujara's 54 and Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten taking the team to 237/8 at close of play on Day 1.

But, Shaw was the trolls and Memers fodder of the day, and here's what they came up with after the youngster notched up his four duck in his last eight innings.

