Ind A vs Aus A: Prithvi Shaw Gets Brutally Trolled Again After Eight-ball Duck Against Australia A

- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IND
AUS150/7(20.0) RR 8.05
India beat Australia by 11 runs
- 1st Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended519/7(145.0) RR 3.58
NZ
WI138/10(145.0) RR 3.58
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 134 runs
- 2nd ODI - 7 Dec, MonUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Ind A vs Aus A: Prithvi Shaw Gets Brutally Trolled Again After Eight-ball Duck Against Australia A
India got off to the worst possible start in their red-ball campaign in Australia when India A openers Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw departed without scoring against Australia A on day one of the three-day warm-up game at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney on Sunday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 6, 2020, 3:23 PM IST
India got off to the worst possible start in their red-ball campaign in Australia when India A openers Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw departed without scoring against Australia A on day one of the three-day warm-up game at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney on Sunday. Shaw has been under fire due to lack of runs in the Indian Premier League and the Mumbaikar would have hoped for better results in the change of format, but that was not to be. Gill went for a first-ball duck caught at third slip off Michael Neser while Shaw fell to James Pattinson nicking one to wicketkeeper Tim Paine for an eight-ball duck. However, India A steadied by Cheteshwar Pujara's 54 and Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten taking the team to 237/8 at close of play on Day 1.
INDIA A VS AUSTRALIA A LIVE CRICKET SCORE (WARM-UP TEST)
But, Shaw was the trolls and Memers fodder of the day, and here's what they came up with after the youngster notched up his four duck in his last eight innings.
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2020 | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE
Shaw n gill brothers of duck #INDAvsAUSA pic.twitter.com/ATe9D6zNET
— Rishixvi (@Rishixvi) December 6, 2020
Prithvi Shaw after getting out for duck once again be like... pic.twitter.com/qYWTgbgEN1
— King S (@KingS21697049) December 6, 2020
Prithvi Shaw infront of Starc, Hazelwood and Cummins pic.twitter.com/mmXrYg2A5Y
— Virutweets (@Virendra0812) December 6, 2020
Prithvi Shaw's batting in a nutshell. #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/i7asXhfEBY
— Anup R (@YNWA_AR) December 6, 2020
Prithvi shaw and shubman gill to australia A bowlers today : pic.twitter.com/wodd1JDrAS
— Jay (@Aragorn_2_) December 6, 2020
Prithvi Shaw and Gill same story. https://t.co/TRFL2syWt1
— Awarapan (@KingSlayer_Rule) December 6, 2020
#INDvsAUS #Shubmangill #prithvi
Shubman gill and Prithvi Shaw after getting out for a DUCK pic.twitter.com/u53jEeBUeI
— Shaman (@wittyshaman) December 6, 2020
Prithvi Shaw reminds me of Vinod Kambli. Similar backgrounds and strokes of genius. But not managed well. Hence average outcome. https://t.co/zsDFqhtm2v
— Amitabh Verma (@amitabh26) December 6, 2020
Is it prithvi Shaw or mutta Shaw.. Eppo paaru 0 na epdi daa
— Fazil (@tuweeterFazil) December 6, 2020
When you start being terminator in Ads much before you become one in the stadium, this happens. Prithvi Shaw OUT for Duck #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/2GeGkd9bOI
— Dipu Shaw (@DipuShaw) December 6, 2020
The future of Indian cricket! @RealShubmanGill @PrithviShaw https://t.co/a59goVq1Ky
— The Dude (@PuntingDude) December 6, 2020
Shubman Gill vs Prithvi Shaw#AusAvInd pic.twitter.com/1PCqPu2MAF
— Rohit Yadav (@cricrohit) December 5, 2020
Prithvi Shaw pic.twitter.com/cC6fNS7Xyd
— Siddharth Jain (@dhadhkan13) December 5, 2020
Shaw and Gill, both gone for ducks that too against an attack devoid of Starc, Cummins and Hazelwood.
Meanwhile Indian fans pic.twitter.com/4IELz403xy
— Rishit_Sachinist •EF• (@RishitShukla) December 6, 2020
கடைசி 6 இன்னிங்ஸ்களில் 3 டக் #PrithviShaw #AusvIND #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/2k6Pvq3kvT
— Gully Sports (@itsgullysports) December 6, 2020
Prithvi Shaw Gets Brutally Trolled Again After Eight-ball duck Against Australia A
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking