Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I: Fans Unimpressed By Ajay Jadeja's 'Cheap' Personal Jibe At Virat Kohli for Dropping a Catch

Twitter fans were left unimpressed with the host broadcaster commentator cum analyst Ajay Jadeja's cheeky jibe at Virat Kohli dropping a catch during India's second T20I against Australia at the SCG on Sunday.

Twitter fans were left unimpressed with the host broadcaster commentator cum analyst Ajay Jadeja's cheeky jibe at Virat Kohli dropping a catch during India's second T20I against Australia at the SCG on Sunday. Kohli dropped a sitter at cover off Matthew Wade during Australia's innings. Wade eventually was run-out in the same sequence, but the talk was about Kohli's drop especially after the Indian skipper had dropped another easy catch in the previous match. During the mid-innings break, Jadeja on-air chimed in on the drop catching stating, "I am not worried about the Indian team but the baby arriving".

“Virat Kohli over the years we’ve seen he’s taken some exceptional catches. Today, I think he had time but he was off-balance when he was just about to catch it. And these things happen. When you start dropping them, even these dollies, then, the ball appears like a bomb coming towards you,” he went on to add.

However, the baby joke did not go down well with the fans and they took to Twitter to express their displeasure. Some termed Jadeja's comments distasteful while some failed to see the humor in the comment.

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

The Virat Kohli led-Indian cricket team beat Australia by six wickets in the second T20 International to clinch the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Put in to bat first, Australia managed to score a challenging 194-5 with stand-in skipper Matthew Wade top-scoring with a quick-fire 32-ball 58 opening the batting, while Steve Smith contributed 46 off 38 balls. India, however, chased down the target in 19.4 overs overs with Hardik Pandya remaining not out on 42 off just 22 balls and finishing off the match with two big sixes. Other notable contributors were opener Shikhar Dhawan, who made a useful 52 while Kohli also made 40.

