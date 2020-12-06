Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I: Fans Unimpressed By Ajay Jadeja's 'Cheap' Personal Jibe At Virat Kohli for Dropping a Catch

- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IND
AUS150/7(20.0) RR 8.05
India beat Australia by 11 runs
- 2nd ODI - 7 Dec, MonUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I: Fans Unimpressed By Ajay Jadeja's 'Cheap' Personal Jibe At Virat Kohli for Dropping a Catch
Twitter fans were left unimpressed with the host broadcaster commentator cum analyst Ajay Jadeja's cheeky jibe at Virat Kohli dropping a catch during India's second T20I against Australia at the SCG on Sunday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 6, 2020, 5:57 PM IST
Twitter fans were left unimpressed with the host broadcaster commentator cum analyst Ajay Jadeja's cheeky jibe at Virat Kohli dropping a catch during India's second T20I against Australia at the SCG on Sunday. Kohli dropped a sitter at cover off Matthew Wade during Australia's innings. Wade eventually was run-out in the same sequence, but the talk was about Kohli's drop especially after the Indian skipper had dropped another easy catch in the previous match. During the mid-innings break, Jadeja on-air chimed in on the drop catching stating, "I am not worried about the Indian team but the baby arriving".
“Virat Kohli over the years we’ve seen he’s taken some exceptional catches. Today, I think he had time but he was off-balance when he was just about to catch it. And these things happen. When you start dropping them, even these dollies, then, the ball appears like a bomb coming towards you,” he went on to add.
However, the baby joke did not go down well with the fans and they took to Twitter to express their displeasure. Some termed Jadeja's comments distasteful while some failed to see the humor in the comment.
Here's how Twitterati reacted:
"I am not worried about the Indian team but the baby arriving" - Ajay Jadeja
Seriously now ex-cricketers also talking nonsense like fans pic.twitter.com/NkniWCi3d4
— (@anu_sherigar) December 6, 2020
When @imVkohli dropped the catch
"Ajay Jadeja said I am more worried not for Indian team but for baby that's arriving "@SGanguly99 dont you think his is wrong to constantly drag player and there personal life it not insult
— avni (@avni96811008) December 6, 2020
how many of you noticed garbage ajay jadeja commenting on kohli's baby after his dropped catches.
— ɑeɡoη (@smirkesque) December 6, 2020
For the catch drop, ajay jadeja told that how anushka will give the baby to him.
— Keecha (@Dhanushvk_) December 6, 2020
"I'm more worried for the baby that's arriving"
- Mr. Ajay Jadeja
Worst to hear this type of words from commentators and these mdfcuukers consider themselves as legends.
— öù (@RamosVirat) December 6, 2020
What??!! Ajay Jadeja mentioned on @imVkohli dropped catch "I'm not worried about the Indian team but about the baby who's coming on the way". Why are your commentators getting personal! Unprofessional!#AUSvsIND #indvsausT20
— Rabbit_hole (@RH_Says) December 6, 2020
Ajay Jadeja just came up with a cheap comment on Kohli and his baby. Should be kicked out of the extraaa innings.
— bk. (@NotBobbey) December 6, 2020
Baby jokes are not at all funny. Not at all. Very distasteful of Ajay Jadeja to say that during the Extraaa innings. Compare it to other things which make sense. You are not sitting with your buddies at a Tea stall. You are on national television. #Babyjokes #AUSvsIND #notfunny
— Anurag Mallick (@anuragmallick51) December 6, 2020
"I'm more worried for the baby that's arriving"
Mr. Ajay Jadeja, was this supposed to be funny?
— m (@Manasa2922x) December 6, 2020
Ajay Jadeja says he isn't worried for the Indian Team coz Virat is dropping catches, he is worried for the baby coming coz Virat might drop it. Is this a joke? Coz it's not funny.
Why do I have to listen to this?! My ears bleed. #AUSvIND
— Aishu Haridas (@imaishu_) December 6, 2020
The Virat Kohli led-Indian cricket team beat Australia by six wickets in the second T20 International to clinch the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Put in to bat first, Australia managed to score a challenging 194-5 with stand-in skipper Matthew Wade top-scoring with a quick-fire 32-ball 58 opening the batting, while Steve Smith contributed 46 off 38 balls. India, however, chased down the target in 19.4 overs overs with Hardik Pandya remaining not out on 42 off just 22 balls and finishing off the match with two big sixes. Other notable contributors were opener Shikhar Dhawan, who made a useful 52 while Kohli also made 40.
