Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I: Fans Unimpressed By Ajay Jadeja's 'Cheap' Personal Jibe At Virat Kohli for Dropping a Catch

Twitter fans were left unimpressed with the host broadcaster commentator cum analyst Ajay Jadeja's cheeky jibe at Virat Kohli dropping a catch during India's second T20I against Australia at the SCG on Sunday. Kohli dropped a sitter at cover off Matthew Wade during Australia's innings. Wade eventually was run-out in the same sequence, but the talk was about Kohli's drop especially after the Indian skipper had dropped another easy catch in the previous match. During the mid-innings break, Jadeja on-air chimed in on the drop catching stating, "I am not worried about the Indian team but the baby arriving".

“Virat Kohli over the years we’ve seen he’s taken some exceptional catches. Today, I think he had time but he was off-balance when he was just about to catch it. And these things happen. When you start dropping them, even these dollies, then, the ball appears like a bomb coming towards you,” he went on to add.

However, the baby joke did not go down well with the fans and they took to Twitter to express their displeasure. Some termed Jadeja's comments distasteful while some failed to see the humor in the comment.

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

"I am not worried about the Indian team but the baby arriving" - Ajay Jadeja Seriously now ex-cricketers also talking nonsense like fans pic.twitter.com/NkniWCi3d4 — (@anu_sherigar) December 6, 2020

When @imVkohli dropped the catch "Ajay Jadeja said I am more worried not for Indian team but for baby that's arriving "@SGanguly99 dont you think his is wrong to constantly drag player and there personal life it not insult — avni (@avni96811008) December 6, 2020

how many of you noticed garbage ajay jadeja commenting on kohli's baby after his dropped catches. — ɑeɡoη (@smirkesque) December 6, 2020

For the catch drop, ajay jadeja told that how anushka will give the baby to him. — Keecha (@Dhanushvk_) December 6, 2020

"I'm more worried for the baby that's arriving" - Mr. Ajay Jadeja Worst to hear this type of words from commentators and these mdfcuukers consider themselves as legends. — öù (@RamosVirat) December 6, 2020

What??!! Ajay Jadeja mentioned on @imVkohli dropped catch "I'm not worried about the Indian team but about the baby who's coming on the way". Why are your commentators getting personal! Unprofessional!#AUSvsIND #indvsausT20 — Rabbit_hole (@RH_Says) December 6, 2020

Ajay Jadeja just came up with a cheap comment on Kohli and his baby. Should be kicked out of the extraaa innings. — bk. (@NotBobbey) December 6, 2020

Baby jokes are not at all funny. Not at all. Very distasteful of Ajay Jadeja to say that during the Extraaa innings. Compare it to other things which make sense. You are not sitting with your buddies at a Tea stall. You are on national television. #Babyjokes #AUSvsIND #notfunny — Anurag Mallick (@anuragmallick51) December 6, 2020

"I'm more worried for the baby that's arriving" Mr. Ajay Jadeja, was this supposed to be funny? — m (@Manasa2922x) December 6, 2020

Ajay Jadeja says he isn't worried for the Indian Team coz Virat is dropping catches, he is worried for the baby coming coz Virat might drop it. Is this a joke? Coz it's not funny. Why do I have to listen to this?! My ears bleed. #AUSvIND — Aishu Haridas (@imaishu_) December 6, 2020

The Virat Kohli led-Indian cricket team beat Australia by six wickets in the second T20 International to clinch the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Put in to bat first, Australia managed to score a challenging 194-5 with stand-in skipper Matthew Wade top-scoring with a quick-fire 32-ball 58 opening the batting, while Steve Smith contributed 46 off 38 balls. India, however, chased down the target in 19.4 overs overs with Hardik Pandya remaining not out on 42 off just 22 balls and finishing off the match with two big sixes. Other notable contributors were opener Shikhar Dhawan, who made a useful 52 while Kohli also made 40.