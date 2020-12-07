IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Wasim Jaffer Trolls Michael Vaughan With Hilarious Meme as India Clinch T20I series vs Australia

Wasim Jaffer trolled former England captain Michael Vaughan with a hilarious meme. Vaughan had tweeted his prediction for India for the tour stating Australia will roger the visitors in all three formats.

However, India have not won three consecutive games in the tour starting with the third ODI and the two T20Is, after conceding the ODI series with two losses, proving many former cricketers and analysts wrong in their assessment.

And Jaffer pounced on the opportunity as he has been doing lately with some strong Meme Game and once again proved his Twitter account is a must-follow one.

India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya Star as India Seal T20I Series

Here's what Jaffer tweeted:

And here's how his fans reacted:

The Virat Kohli led-Indian cricket team beat Australia by six wickets in the second T20 International to clinch the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Put in to bat first, Australia managed to score a challenging 194-5 with stand-in skipper Matthew Wade top-scoring with a quick-fire 32-ball 58 opening the batting, while Steve Smith contributed 46 off 38 balls. India, however, chased down the target in 19.4 overs overs with Hardik Pandya remaining not out on 42 off just 22 balls and finishing off the match with two big sixes. Other notable contributors were opener Shikhar Dhawan, who made a useful 52 while Kohli also made 40.