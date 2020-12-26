- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 December, 2020
"Something Fishy. How Did he Not Give That as Out" - Stump Mic Picks Up Indian Player's Disbelief over Third Umpire's Controverisal Decision
Tim Paine survived by the skin of his teeth on day one of the second Test between India and Australia at the MCG when he was adjudged not out by the third umpire over a run-out decision that looked too close to call even with the benefit of the technology present
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 26, 2020, 11:14 AM IST
Tim Paine survived by the skin of his teeth on day one of the second Test between India and Australia at the MCG when he was adjudged not out by the third umpire over a run-out decision that looked too close to call even with the benefit of the technology present. Paine, batting on 6 off 16 balls, responded to a call for a single from Cameron Green but Umesh Yadav's throw from cover had - as it looked like realtime - Paine short of his ground. The decision was referred to the third umpire and the initial replays showed no evidence of Paine's bat crossing the popping crease as Rishabh Pant is completing the run-out, but a different angle had the bat sliding even so lightly, and the decision wen tin favor of the Australian skipper. And, it was not just the fans on social media who were amused as to how did the third umpire rule the decision in favor of Paine, but Indian players too looked unimpressed. Furthermore, the stump mics also picked out one of the players saying that there might be something fishy about the decision. Presumably Pant, and even though it might have been said in jest, Indian fans on Twitter are not letting this slip by' even though Ravichandran Ashwin removed Paine shortly afterward.
India vs Australia Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Day 1
Haha love the stump mics.
One of the Indian player saying "Something fishy. How did he not given that as out" I guess it is Pant. #INDvAUS #BoxingDay
— Yokesh (@ImYokEsH) December 26, 2020
Surprising that no split screen was shown by the host broadcaster for the @tdpaine36 potential run out! Something fishy, !
— Ayan Chakraborty (@ayanc_99) December 26, 2020
Someone just said "Something fishy man" from behind the stumps as the over finished.#AUSvIND
— Ajay Sharma (@TheArchitect96) December 26, 2020
Who listen on wicket mic
Something fishy man,
Something really fishy ,
How did he not give a out#AUSvsIND
— अमीत (@ammyprashar) December 26, 2020
Pant saying something is fishy , how can they not give out
— . (@Thalaiva8525) December 26, 2020
Cricket legend Shane Warne also chimed in:
Very surprised that Tim Paine survived that run out review ! I had him on his bike & thought there was no part of his bat behind the line ! Should have been out in my opinion
— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 26, 2020
Despite am an Indian.. And a mad follower of Indian cricket.. I don't think it is Out!!!
A moment should be taken to appreciate Rishabh Pant but it is not out...
Look at this carefully, I think inch of bat crossed the line...#INDvAUS #TeamIndia #INDvsAUSTest #BoxingDayTest pic.twitter.com/IUvpyWcBTJ
— Mounika1512 (@ImMounika1512) December 26, 2020
Third umpire watching the replay before pressing Not out.♂️ #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VUuee69Zfn
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 26, 2020
