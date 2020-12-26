CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia (TEST)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

2nd Test TEST, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 December, 2020

Australia

1st INN

195/10

(72.3) RR 2.69

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India trail by 180 runs with 9 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

15/1

(6.3) RR 2.31

"Something Fishy. How Did he Not Give That as Out" - Stump Mic Picks Up Indian Player's Disbelief over Third Umpire's Controverisal Decision

Tim Paine survived by the skin of his teeth on day one of the second Test between India and Australia at the MCG when he was adjudged not out by the third umpire over a run-out decision that looked too close to call even with the benefit of the technology present

Tim Paine survived by the skin of his teeth on day one of the second Test between India and Australia at the MCG when he was adjudged not out by the third umpire over a run-out decision that looked too close to call even with the benefit of the technology present. Paine, batting on 6 off 16 balls, responded to a call for a single from Cameron Green but Umesh Yadav's throw from cover had - as it looked like realtime - Paine short of his ground. The decision was referred to the third umpire and the initial replays showed no evidence of Paine's bat crossing the popping crease as Rishabh Pant is completing the run-out, but a different angle had the bat sliding even so lightly, and the decision wen tin favor of the Australian skipper. And, it was not just the fans on social media who were amused as to how did the third umpire rule the decision in favor of Paine, but Indian players too looked unimpressed. Furthermore, the stump mics also picked out one of the players saying that there might be something fishy about the decision. Presumably Pant, and even though it might have been said in jest, Indian fans on Twitter are not letting this slip by' even though Ravichandran Ashwin removed Paine shortly afterward.

India vs Australia Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Day 1

Cricket legend Shane Warne also chimed in:

