India vs Australia, Adelaide Test: Wasim Jaffer Leads the Meme-fest as India Collapse to Lowest-ever Test Total

India's abject surrender at the Adelaide Oval on day three came as a shock to many, especially after India had managed to gain the upper hand over Australia a day earlier. And the spectacular collapse by the Indian team was not what anybody expected, again, especially after their fighting total of 244 in the first dig. But, India did lose the plot against Test bowling of the highest quality, and that was followed on social media, as always, by memes, trolls by disappointed, frustrated, angered fans, and well some highly talented folks who are just too good with their social media game, namely Wasim Jaffer.

Here's what social media came up with as India followed for 36 against Australia:

India vs Australia 1st Test: 36/9-India Record Their Lowest-Ever Test Score

Time for change need Indian team coach. Select Test Cricket team based on First class carrier. Don't select based on IPL performance. @BCCI We always clapping when we won the game at the same time we need better team day by day. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/6gGEtFawW3 — Ranjith G (@Ranjith_6029) December 19, 2020

This is unacceptable. Now imagine next match : Will be without Kohli, Shami and Ishant, David Warner retuning back. Add some drop catches to it and you have a perfect recipe for a 4-0 clean sweep.#INDvsAUSTest #indvsausTestseries2020 #INDvAUS #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/rNPxZJ3TXK — Shivang Rattan (@sr__fcb248) December 19, 2020

Indian batsmen in the 2nd inning#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/bRNBP1g7KA — Sagar Sanjay Pawar (@sagarspwr) December 19, 2020

Earlier, The relentless pace bowling of Australians Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins dismissed India for its lowest-ever score of 36 runs in test matches on an extraordinary third day of the first Test at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Hazlewood completed 200 wickets in test matches by grabbing 5-8 and Cummins took 4-21 as India lost eight wickets for only 27 runs before No. 11 batsman Muhammad Shami injured his right forearm while facing Cummins and was retired hurt.

Indias previous lowest ever total in a Test innings was 42 made against England at Lords in 1974.

In reply, Australia was 15 without loss at the dinner break, needing just 75 runs for victory.

Everything went to plan, Hazlewood said. When asked if he'd ever had a more perfect day of bowling, he replied: I don’t think so.

India took a first-innings lead of 53 runs after it bowled out Australia for 191 in the first innings.

The extra bounce in the wicket, extracted by Hazlewood and Cummins on Saturday, undid India as none of its batsmen could reach double figures.

Cummins began the Indian slide when he had overnight batsman Jasprit Bumrah caught off his own bowling in the first over of the day and followed it up when Cheteshwar Pujara got a thick edge behind the wicket.

Hazlewood made it 15-5 with his double-wicket maiden first over when he found edges of Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahanes bats as India lost four wickets without a run.

Virat Kohli tried to break the shackles with a boundary off Cummins on the off side, before he was caught off the second attempt by Cameron Green off the next ball. Kohli will be leaving after the first test to be with his wife, Anushka Sharma, who is expecting his first child.

Hazlewood bowled another double-wicket maiden and was on a hat-trick when he removed Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin off successive deliveries before Umesh Yadav averted the hat-trick ball.

Hanuma Vehari guided India passed the ignominy of New Zealand’s lowest ever score of 26 runs in a Test innings with a boundary off Cummins before Hazlewood completed his five-wicket haul by having the batsman caught behind.