India vs Australia, Adelaide Test: Wasim Jaffer Leads the Meme-fest as India Collapse to Lowest-ever Test Total

- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriMatch Ended153/9(20.0) RR 7.65
PAK
NZ156/5(20.0) RR 7.65
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
NZ
WI131/10(114.0) RR 4.04
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia, Adelaide Test: Wasim Jaffer Leads the Meme-fest as India Collapse to Lowest-ever Test Total
India's abject surrender at the Adelaide Oval on day three came as a shock to many, especially after India had managed to gain the upper hand over Australia a day earlier.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 19, 2020, 12:45 PM IST
India's abject surrender at the Adelaide Oval on day three came as a shock to many, especially after India had managed to gain the upper hand over Australia a day earlier. And the spectacular collapse by the Indian team was not what anybody expected, again, especially after their fighting total of 244 in the first dig. But, India did lose the plot against Test bowling of the highest quality, and that was followed on social media, as always, by memes, trolls by disappointed, frustrated, angered fans, and well some highly talented folks who are just too good with their social media game, namely Wasim Jaffer.
India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test at Adelaide Day 3
Here's what social media came up with as India followed for 36 against Australia:
India vs Australia 1st Test: 36/9-India Record Their Lowest-Ever Test Score
#AUSvIND #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/li5FnPgYEZ
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 19, 2020
Pant to virat kohli right now: pic.twitter.com/9YM35JUlqF
— Kobir (@shefaardd) December 17, 2020
#TeamIndia Batting on Day 3 be like - #AUSvIND #INDvAUS #lowest #INDVAUStest #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/oPlOcPnFCx
— GurPreet ChAudhary (@GuriChauDhary7) December 19, 2020
Indian cricket fans who just woke up.....#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/y76tfyvB3l
— राजपुरोहित मनोहर सिंह (@mannu_bhabha) December 19, 2020
#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/iSpE9bOHNg
— #Deadpool (@_Wadewilson__) December 19, 2020
Indian fans rn :#INDvsAUSTest #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/8GvKVxz9S5
— ronak patel (@ronakkotadiya27) December 19, 2020
Time for change need Indian team coach.
Select Test Cricket team based on First class carrier. Don't select based on IPL performance. @BCCI
We always clapping when we won the game at the same time we need better team day by day. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/6gGEtFawW3
— Ranjith G (@Ranjith_6029) December 19, 2020
#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ZQ8dwW9SmX
— Gaurav Kaushik (@impromptbakchod) December 19, 2020
This is unacceptable.
Now imagine next match : Will be without Kohli, Shami and Ishant, David Warner retuning back. Add some drop catches to it and you have a perfect recipe for a 4-0 clean sweep.#INDvsAUSTest #indvsausTestseries2020 #INDvAUS #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/rNPxZJ3TXK
— Shivang Rattan (@sr__fcb248) December 19, 2020
#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/sqGn3Q8vvX
— Vineet Sharma (@vvineett) December 19, 2020
@PrithviShaw will be like #INDvAUS #IndiavsAustralia pic.twitter.com/e7J3kHCRQR
— Hemant Rajput (@ishu_400) December 19, 2020
In case you missed it.
#36AllOut #INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UviuZkrDFs
— KARDASH (@ShahidNadeem_PK) December 19, 2020
Indian batsmen in the 2nd inning#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/bRNBP1g7KA
— Sagar Sanjay Pawar (@sagarspwr) December 19, 2020
Indians all wickets fall today
36/9#INDvAUS #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/HdO9JXcntF
— (@A9ees_Says) December 19, 2020
Aaj ke din ko#AUSvIND #INDvAUS #PinkBallTestOnSony pic.twitter.com/kxCYhdLjuU
— Anshul (@t_anshul) December 19, 2020
Rohit Is in Australia..
Vo sb dekhlega.....#INDvsAUSTest#INDvAUS#AUSAvINDA pic.twitter.com/1v4xp2ioAc
— brijesh yadav (@Brijesh007Yadav) December 19, 2020
Earlier, The relentless pace bowling of Australians Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins dismissed India for its lowest-ever score of 36 runs in test matches on an extraordinary third day of the first Test at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.
Hazlewood completed 200 wickets in test matches by grabbing 5-8 and Cummins took 4-21 as India lost eight wickets for only 27 runs before No. 11 batsman Muhammad Shami injured his right forearm while facing Cummins and was retired hurt.
Indias previous lowest ever total in a Test innings was 42 made against England at Lords in 1974.
In reply, Australia was 15 without loss at the dinner break, needing just 75 runs for victory.
Everything went to plan, Hazlewood said. When asked if he'd ever had a more perfect day of bowling, he replied: I don’t think so.
India took a first-innings lead of 53 runs after it bowled out Australia for 191 in the first innings.
The extra bounce in the wicket, extracted by Hazlewood and Cummins on Saturday, undid India as none of its batsmen could reach double figures.
Cummins began the Indian slide when he had overnight batsman Jasprit Bumrah caught off his own bowling in the first over of the day and followed it up when Cheteshwar Pujara got a thick edge behind the wicket.
Hazlewood made it 15-5 with his double-wicket maiden first over when he found edges of Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahanes bats as India lost four wickets without a run.
Virat Kohli tried to break the shackles with a boundary off Cummins on the off side, before he was caught off the second attempt by Cameron Green off the next ball. Kohli will be leaving after the first test to be with his wife, Anushka Sharma, who is expecting his first child.
Hazlewood bowled another double-wicket maiden and was on a hat-trick when he removed Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin off successive deliveries before Umesh Yadav averted the hat-trick ball.
Hanuma Vehari guided India passed the ignominy of New Zealand’s lowest ever score of 26 runs in a Test innings with a boundary off Cummins before Hazlewood completed his five-wicket haul by having the batsman caught behind.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking