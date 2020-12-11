AUS A vs IND Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah Shocks With Maiden First-Class Fifty; Wasim Jaffer Comes Up With A Hilarious Meme

Jasprit Bumrah shocked the viewers who were following the Australia A vs Indians Tour match at the SCG, with a scintillating knock of 55 not out off just 57 balls to help Indians to a respectable score of 1

Jasprit Bumrah shocked the viewers who were following the Australia A vs Indians Tour match at the SCG, with a scintillating knock of 55 not out off just 57 balls to help Indians to a respectable score of 194. Fans on social media were in awe of Bumrah's batting, who has a Test batting average of just over two and the previous highest FC score of 16 and his teammates even gave him a guard of honour on his return to the pavilion.

Australia A vs Indians Live Score Tour Match, Day 1 at Sydney

Wasim Jaffer, the 'Meme King' as many of his followers can him now, can up with yet another hilarious meme on Bumrah's batting.

Here's what Jaffer tweeted:

And here's how his followers responded:

Wasim on fire On Twitter pic.twitter.com/VIPEnMmzNO — Babupharma (@babupharma_) December 11, 2020

Memes on Bumrah getting a gaurd of honour salute also are doing the rounds on social media:

Guard of honour for Jasprit Bumrah for his fantastic fifty. pic.twitter.com/0zhfhDjkah — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 11, 2020

Bumrah getting Guard of Honour in the dressing room after the terrific fifty under pressure. pic.twitter.com/hIyYrpmHyY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 11, 2020

indian cricket team under virat Guard of honour for Jasprit Bumrah ❤️ #AUSAvsIND pic.twitter.com/D7tG2lzI2K — Ɽ₳₲₦₳Ɽ ⱠØ₮Ⱨ฿ⱤØ₭ (@TripathiAnkur15) December 11, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah got 'Guard of Honour' by team India for his great batting inning [55* (57)] against Australia A. pic.twitter.com/dPNIq4UqY5 — The Rebellion (@The_Rebelllion_) December 11, 2020

