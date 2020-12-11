AUS A vs IND Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah Shocks With Maiden First-Class Fifty; Wasim Jaffer Comes Up With A Hilarious Meme

CRICKETNEXT

Jasprit Bumrah shocked the viewers who were following the Australia A vs Indians Tour match at the SCG, with a scintillating knock of 55 not out off just 57 balls to help Indians to a respectable score of 1

Jasprit Bumrah shocked the viewers who were following the Australia A vs Indians Tour match at the SCG, with a scintillating knock of 55 not out off just 57 balls to help Indians to a respectable score of 194. Fans on social media were in awe of Bumrah's batting, who has a Test batting average of just over two and the previous highest FC score of 16 and his teammates even gave him a guard of honour on his return to the pavilion.

Australia A vs Indians Live Score Tour Match, Day 1 at Sydney

Wasim Jaffer, the 'Meme King' as many of his followers can him now, can up with yet another hilarious meme on Bumrah's batting.

Jasprit Bumrah Reaches Maiden First-class 50 With a Six, Virat Kohli Goes Berserk

Here's what Jaffer tweeted:

And here's how his followers responded:

Memes on Bumrah getting a gaurd of honour salute also are doing the rounds on social media:

Jasprit Bumrah Shocks With Maiden First-Class Fifty; Wasim Jaffer Comes Up With A Hilarious Meme

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6481 270
3 India 9966 269
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

