Mohammad Siraj Gets Emotional During India's National Anthem Ahead of 3rd Test, Video Goes Viral

- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Mohammad Siraj Gets Emotional During India's National Anthem Ahead of 3rd Test, Video Goes Viral
Mohammad Siraj could not hold back his tears as he stood with his India teammates for the national anthems ahead of the 3rd Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 7, 2021, 6:30 AM IST
Mohammad Siraj could not hold back his tears as he stood with his India teammates for the national anthems ahead of the 3rd Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. Playing only his second Test, after playing a good hand in India's win at the MCG in the 2nd Test, Siraj, who lost his father back home while he was on tour and decided not to fly back home, was drafted into the team after Mohammad Shami had fractured his forearm in the first Test.
Siraj was visibly emotional and got teary-eyed during India's national anthem. Watch the video here:
Playing a Test match is the pinnacle of this sport...
Mohammed Siraj had to wipe away tears during the national anthem #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/J5z1FHDtmp
— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 6, 2021
Siraj had claimed five wickets in the 2nd Test (2/40 and 3/37) and become the first Indian debutant to claim five or more wickets in a match after Mohammad Shami's nine in 2013 vs West Indies. Siraj also provided India with the perfect start to the third Test removing a returning David Warner for 5. Warner went for a wild swipe at a wide delivery outside off and was caught at slips by Cheteshwar Pujara.
The video soon went viral of social media and this is how the fans reacted:
Siraj was so emotional during the time of Indian National Anthem, so happy to see him performing. pic.twitter.com/f738oREUk4
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 7, 2021
Mohammad Siraj extremely emotional after singing the indian national anthem. Bumrah has a smile with him afterwards #INDvsAUSTest #INDvAUS
— Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) January 6, 2021
Mohammed Siraj's tears swelling up and falling over for the Indian national anthem is already my moment of the day. #AUSvIND
— Ananthasubramanian (@_chinmusic) January 6, 2021
Those tears in the eyes of Siraj at the end of our National Anthem.
Bumrah just giving him a smile to wipe them away.
Test Cricket, you little beauty ❤#INDvsAUSTest
— North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) January 6, 2021
Siraj had tears in his eyes when India were reciting national anthem.
That feeling of representing your country ❤️#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/32Xev0CMVE
— ` (@being_pranav_) January 6, 2021
Very touching #siraj during national anthem 3rd Test match. #TestCricket @imVkohli #INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/6nMgYzYw25
— HP (@heman_12) January 6, 2021
"Have I made you Proud? Dad "
#Siraj got emotional at the time of
singing the National Anthem
#SydneyTest | #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/YLrUFsmGxW
— Anubhav Chatterjee (@anubhav_8947) January 7, 2021
M.Siraj’s father died recently and it must be heartbreaking to have achieved this but without his father there to witness it @BCCI
— Afghan (@ZazaiWarrior) January 7, 2021
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking