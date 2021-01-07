Mohammad Siraj Gets Emotional During India's National Anthem Ahead of 3rd Test, Video Goes Viral

Mohammad Siraj could not hold back his tears as he stood with his India teammates for the national anthems ahead of the 3rd Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Mohammad Siraj could not hold back his tears as he stood with his India teammates for the national anthems ahead of the 3rd Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. Playing only his second Test, after playing a good hand in India's win at the MCG in the 2nd Test, Siraj, who lost his father back home while he was on tour and decided not to fly back home, was drafted into the team after Mohammad Shami had fractured his forearm in the first Test.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test LIVE BLOG | India vs Australia, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE

Siraj was visibly emotional and got teary-eyed during India's national anthem. Watch the video here:

Playing a Test match is the pinnacle of this sport... Mohammed Siraj had to wipe away tears during the national anthem #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/J5z1FHDtmp — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 6, 2021

Siraj had claimed five wickets in the 2nd Test (2/40 and 3/37) and become the first Indian debutant to claim five or more wickets in a match after Mohammad Shami's nine in 2013 vs West Indies. Siraj also provided India with the perfect start to the third Test removing a returning David Warner for 5. Warner went for a wild swipe at a wide delivery outside off and was caught at slips by Cheteshwar Pujara.

India vs Australia Full Coverage

The video soon went viral of social media and this is how the fans reacted:

Siraj was so emotional during the time of Indian National Anthem, so happy to see him performing. pic.twitter.com/f738oREUk4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 7, 2021

Mohammad Siraj extremely emotional after singing the indian national anthem. Bumrah has a smile with him afterwards #INDvsAUSTest #INDvAUS — Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) January 6, 2021

Playing a Test match is the pinnacle of this sport... Mohammed Siraj had to wipe away tears during the national anthem #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/J5z1FHDtmp — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 6, 2021

Mohammed Siraj's tears swelling up and falling over for the Indian national anthem is already my moment of the day. #AUSvIND — Ananthasubramanian (@_chinmusic) January 6, 2021

Those tears in the eyes of Siraj at the end of our National Anthem. Bumrah just giving him a smile to wipe them away. Test Cricket, you little beauty ❤#INDvsAUSTest — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) January 6, 2021

Siraj had tears in his eyes when India were reciting national anthem. That feeling of representing your country ❤️#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/32Xev0CMVE — ` (@being_pranav_) January 6, 2021

M.Siraj’s father died recently and it must be heartbreaking to have achieved this but without his father there to witness it @BCCI — Afghan (@ZazaiWarrior) January 7, 2021

Mohammad Siraj Gets Emotional During India's National Anthem, Video Goes Viral