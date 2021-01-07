CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Mohammad Siraj Gets Emotional During India's National Anthem Ahead of 3rd Test, Video Goes Viral

Mohammad Siraj Gets Emotional During India's National Anthem Ahead of 3rd Test, Video Goes Viral

Mohammad Siraj could not hold back his tears as he stood with his India teammates for the national anthems ahead of the 3rd Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Mohammad Siraj Gets Emotional During India's National Anthem Ahead of 3rd Test, Video Goes Viral

Mohammad Siraj could not hold back his tears as he stood with his India teammates for the national anthems ahead of the 3rd Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. Playing only his second Test, after playing a good hand in India's win at the MCG in the 2nd Test, Siraj, who lost his father back home while he was on tour and decided not to fly back home, was drafted into the team after Mohammad Shami had fractured his forearm in the first Test.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test LIVE BLOG India vs Australia, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE 

Siraj was visibly emotional and got teary-eyed during India's national anthem. Watch the video here:

Siraj had claimed five wickets in the 2nd Test (2/40 and 3/37) and become the first Indian debutant to claim five or more wickets in a match after Mohammad Shami's nine in 2013 vs West Indies. Siraj also provided India with the perfect start to the third Test removing a returning David Warner for 5. Warner went for a wild swipe at a wide delivery outside off and was caught at slips by Cheteshwar Pujara.

India vs Australia Full Coverage

The video soon went viral of social media and this is how the fans reacted:

Mohammad Siraj Gets Emotional During India's National Anthem, Video Goes Viral

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches