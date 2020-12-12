Prithvi Shaw Memes' Return After Youngster Falls Cheaply in IND vs AUS A Tour Game Even as Shubman Gill Impresses

CRICKETNEXT

Prithvi Shaw flattered to deceive again as, after a stellar 29-ball 40-run assault in the first innings of the pink-ball tour game against Australia A, better things were expected from the Mumbai youngster, but he went after a wide one early in the second innings and fell for just three

Prithvi Shaw flattered to deceive again as, after a stellar 29-ball 40-run assault in the first innings of the pink-ball tour game against Australia A, better things were expected from the Mumbai youngster, but he went after a wide one early in the second innings and fell for just three, even as his under-19 teammate Shubman Gill made the most the opportunity and followed by his 43 from the first innings with a well-compiled and stroke-filled 65 in the second, to edge ahead in the race for a spot in the first Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval, starting December 17.

And, similar to how a Shaw failure in the IPL 2020 followed the customary Memeefest on social, after the 21-year-old's failure today at the SCG, the Prithvi Shaw memes were back in business.

Here's the best of the lot:

Prithvi Shaw Memes Return as Youngster Falls Cheaply in IND va AUS A Tour Game as Shubman Gill Impresses

