Rishabh Pant Blasts 22 Runs of the Last Over of the Day to Bring Up his Hundred in Pink-ball Tour Match, Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Rishabh Pant started off in a slow manner before unleashing a flurry of his trademark wild slog sweeps and build good momentum with ended in a 22-run last over assault of Will Sutherland that saw Pant race from 81 to 103 in that over to finish the day one 103* off 71 balls with the help of nine fours and six sixes.

In what was a rather sedate evening of proceedings for the most part of day two of India vs Australia A pink-ball Test at the SCG, India A took control of the match as a depleted Aus bowling fail to test the Indian batters. Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill made 60s, while Hanua Vihari notched up a patient 104 off 194 balls, Skipper Ajinkya Rahane pitched in with 38. Then, came Rishabh Pant.

The wicketkeeper-batsman started off in a slow manner before unleashing a flurry of his trademark wild slog sweeps and build good momentum with ended in a 22-run last over assault of Will Sutherland that saw Pant race from 81 to 103 in that over to finish the day one 103* off 71 balls with the help of nine fours and six sixes.

India ended the day at 386/4 with a huge lead of 472 runs over Australia A with one more day of the tour match to go. As for Pant's pyrotechnics, social media was waiting for this from the pocket dynamite for long and finally, they got what they wanted. Here's how the reacted:

