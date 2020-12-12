- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
Rishabh Pant Blasts 22 Runs of the Last Over of the Day to Bring Up his Hundred in Pink-ball Tour Match, Twitter Can't Keep Calm
Rishabh Pant started off in a slow manner before unleashing a flurry of his trademark wild slog sweeps and build good momentum with ended in a 22-run last over assault of Will Sutherland that saw Pant race from 81 to 103 in that over to finish the day one 103* off 71 balls with the help of nine fours and six sixes.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 12, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
In what was a rather sedate evening of proceedings for the most part of day two of India vs Australia A pink-ball Test at the SCG, India A took control of the match as a depleted Aus bowling fail to test the Indian batters. Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill made 60s, while Hanua Vihari notched up a patient 104 off 194 balls, Skipper Ajinkya Rahane pitched in with 38. Then, came Rishabh Pant.
The wicketkeeper-batsman started off in a slow manner before unleashing a flurry of his trademark wild slog sweeps and build good momentum with ended in a 22-run last over assault of Will Sutherland that saw Pant race from 81 to 103 in that over to finish the day one 103* off 71 balls with the help of nine fours and six sixes.
India ended the day at 386/4 with a huge lead of 472 runs over Australia A with one more day of the tour match to go. As for Pant's pyrotechnics, social media was waiting for this from the pocket dynamite for long and finally, they got what they wanted. Here's how the reacted:
Rishabh Pant was 81*(67) before the final over then 0,4,4,6,4,4 and completed hundred from just 73 balls including 9 fours & 6 sixes. What a knock, serious serious player. #RishabhPant @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/oUdTiSYKje
— (@tHaRuN_TeJ_17) December 12, 2020
Rishabh Pant is seriously a gun talent, ending the day for India with 22 runs in final over and completed his century in just 73 balls. He's absolute gold hitter of the cricket ball while being in form.
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 12, 2020
Rishabh pant is Rare talent so please team India handle smartly. @imVkohli @vikrantgupta73 @msdhoni @mipaltan @BCCI @ICC @RaviShastriOfc @SGanguly99 #INDvsAUSA pic.twitter.com/EaiJVABRMJ
— Mr.Apsarkhan9929 (@apsarkhan9929) December 12, 2020
The Return Of Rishabh Pant #RishabhPant#INDvAUS@RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/PAVgm7BA2M
— Nischal (@RainaFan___) December 12, 2020
Star of the Day - Rishabh Pant: 100 in just 73 balls. Hanuma Vihari also played really well for his century and couple of fifties from Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal. What a day for the Indian batting unit, domination with aggression in batting. pic.twitter.com/yPSoAx3D0h
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 12, 2020
Rishabh Pant hits 103(73) runs pic.twitter.com/pYz0g4lQ2X
— A$शोक (@Ashok_blue_b) December 12, 2020
THE GREATEST GLORY IN LIVING LIES NOT IN NEVER FALLING, BUT IN RISING EVERY TIME WE FALL
Remember the Name RISHABH PANT pic.twitter.com/oW7P5dQdfC
— yuvasayz (@YoungsterYuva) December 12, 2020
After scoring 73 balls century in test match practice game
Rishabh Pant :- pic.twitter.com/O8zZhgqgAV
— दीपक कुमार नागर (@dkndeep) December 12, 2020
Me after seeing batting of Rishabh Pant:- pic.twitter.com/jptrVDB9Ik
— Ashish Kumar Pandey (@imAKPandey) December 12, 2020
Prithwi shaw after seeing Rishabh pant's century : pic.twitter.com/EejcZgZW0B
— Non Performing Asset || (@viivecasm) December 12, 2020
Rishabh Pant just scored a 70 ball ton. I think that would be enough for Kohli to go with him in the first test as he could get those valuable quick runs when the team would look for a declaration.#INDAvsAUSA pic.twitter.com/hCkqmbgbuZ
— Abhishek Ghosh (@evilenuff) December 12, 2020
WHAT ELSE DOES RISHABH PANT NEEDS TO DO TO GET INTO THE TEST SIDE. WELL PLAYED. ALL THOSE WHO CRITICIZED HIM FOR HIS 5 IN THE 1ST INNINGS MAKE SURE YOU PRAISE HIM FOR THIS KNOCK TOO @RishabhPant17
— AustinVK18 (@imaustincunha) December 12, 2020
Rishabh Pant, you little beauty! So good to see him back in full flow, hopefully bodes well for the Test series ahead. #AUSvIND
— Anirudh Eswaran (@_TheSportsGeek) December 12, 2020
Oh ho.. Taking revenge to not played in t20's ... Rishabh pant's sensational hundred .
Now it would be very interesting to see if @RishabhPant17 reserves place in first test or not. Me excited to watch...#RishabhPant #INDvsAUSA @ICC @BCCI @cricketaakash
— Rohan Yadav (@ry_rohan) December 12, 2020
