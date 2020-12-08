Fans Can't Get Enough of Sanju Samson's Sensational Fielding Effort During IND vs AUS 3rd T20I

anju Samson pulled off a sensational fielding effort during Australia's innings in the 3rd T20I when he leaps full length to intercept a Glenn Maxwell hit off Shardul Thakur in the 14th over to save a certain six.

Sanju Samson pulled off a sensational fielding effort during Australia's innings in the 3rd T20I when he leaps full length to intercept a Glenn Maxwell hit off Shardul Thakur in the 14th over to save a certain six. He kept it to just two runs. Such fielding effort has become a norm in recent times with many cricketers able to pull the ball back in while in the air after catching the ball - most notably Nicolas Pooran completed a similar sequence in IPL 2020.

But every time the effort comes off, it looks spectacular and Samson's was also stunning to watch.

Here's the effort:

🏏 Just how good an athlete is Sanju Samson! 👌 pic.twitter.com/YBJ7qO8RoL — The Cricket Wire (@TheCricketWire) December 8, 2020

And here's how the fans reacted to the fielding effort:

Just another day in the office for Sanju Samson. pic.twitter.com/MI3DnIQSIY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 8, 2020

Super Sanju 🔥 The hit from Maxwell was destined to go for six, before Sanju Samson made a sensational stop at the boundary!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qneXSpHwYj — ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2020

Sanju Samson is a gun fielder. Another save in the boundary line. pic.twitter.com/3n5egF2dXB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 8, 2020

Nothing new, just Sanju Samson fielding at the boundary. https://t.co/9qLWivSLa8 pic.twitter.com/ZAidodQfpq — Bharath (@carromball_) December 8, 2020

There's Sanju Samson. Then there's the rest. Brilliant ground fielding ma! 👌 — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) December 8, 2020

When it comes to saving boundaries in air Sanju Samson goes into flying mode pic.twitter.com/UEpDXx3UIu — Nishanth Ragu (@nishanthragu15) December 8, 2020

Sanju Samson is a gun fielder. Another save in the boundary line.#AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/NWrXGYyWoq — Adorn Rodrigues (@rodrigues_adorn) December 8, 2020

Sanju Samson brilliance yet again near the boundary line pic.twitter.com/TJwfVU3fLe — Prateek. (@Prateeeex_) December 8, 2020

Here's some bonus clips for you to enjoy:

Catches don’t get more sensational than this👇(wait for slo-mo) pic.twitter.com/UPS6PHVxFC — Mark Austin (@markaustintv) September 11, 2019

Just witnessed the greatest piece of fielding in cricketing history.. Pooran you beauty !!! Take a Bow!!! @nicholas_47 pic.twitter.com/Vg28HN2xU1 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 27, 2020

