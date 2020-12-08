Fans Can't Get Enough of Sanju Samson's Sensational Fielding Effort During IND vs AUS 3rd T20I

CRICKETNEXT

anju Samson pulled off a sensational fielding effort during Australia's innings in the 3rd T20I when he leaps full length to intercept a Glenn Maxwell hit off Shardul Thakur in the 14th over to save a certain six.

Sanju Samson pulled off a sensational fielding effort during Australia's innings in the 3rd T20I when he leaps full length to intercept a Glenn Maxwell hit off Shardul Thakur in the 14th over to save a certain six. He kept it to just two runs. Such fielding effort has become a norm in recent times with many cricketers able to pull the ball back in while in the air after catching the ball - most notably Nicolas Pooran completed a similar sequence in IPL 2020.

But every time the effort comes off, it looks spectacular and Samson's was also stunning to watch.

Here's the effort:

And here's how the fans reacted to the fielding effort:

Here's some bonus clips for you to enjoy:

