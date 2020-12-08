Fans Can't Get Enough of Sanju Samson's Sensational Fielding Effort During IND vs AUS 3rd T20I

- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IND
AUS150/7(20.0) RR 8.05
India beat Australia by 11 runs
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Fans Can't Get Enough of Sanju Samson's Sensational Fielding Effort During IND vs AUS 3rd T20I
anju Samson pulled off a sensational fielding effort during Australia's innings in the 3rd T20I when he leaps full length to intercept a Glenn Maxwell hit off Shardul Thakur in the 14th over to save a certain six.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 8, 2020, 4:27 PM IST
Sanju Samson pulled off a sensational fielding effort during Australia's innings in the 3rd T20I when he leaps full length to intercept a Glenn Maxwell hit off Shardul Thakur in the 14th over to save a certain six. He kept it to just two runs. Such fielding effort has become a norm in recent times with many cricketers able to pull the ball back in while in the air after catching the ball - most notably Nicolas Pooran completed a similar sequence in IPL 2020.
India vs Australia 3rd T20I, LIVE
But every time the effort comes off, it looks spectacular and Samson's was also stunning to watch.
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2020 | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE
Here's the effort:
🏏
Just how good an athlete is Sanju Samson! 👌 pic.twitter.com/YBJ7qO8RoL
— The Cricket Wire (@TheCricketWire) December 8, 2020
And here's how the fans reacted to the fielding effort:
Just another day in the office for Sanju Samson. pic.twitter.com/MI3DnIQSIY
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 8, 2020
Super Sanju 🔥
The hit from Maxwell was destined to go for six, before Sanju Samson made a sensational stop at the boundary!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qneXSpHwYj
— ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2020
Sanju Samson is a gun fielder. Another save in the boundary line. pic.twitter.com/3n5egF2dXB
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 8, 2020
Nothing new, just Sanju Samson fielding at the boundary. https://t.co/9qLWivSLa8 pic.twitter.com/ZAidodQfpq
— Bharath (@carromball_) December 8, 2020
There's Sanju Samson. Then there's the rest. Brilliant ground fielding ma! 👌
— Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) December 8, 2020
When it comes to saving boundaries in air Sanju Samson goes into flying mode pic.twitter.com/UEpDXx3UIu
— Nishanth Ragu (@nishanthragu15) December 8, 2020
Sanju Samson is a gun fielder. Another save in the boundary line.#AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/NWrXGYyWoq
— Adorn Rodrigues (@rodrigues_adorn) December 8, 2020
Spectacular 😍😎🔥
Superman @IamSanjuSamson #SanjuSamson #Sanju #Samson pic.twitter.com/dr0la9Cnh3
— BEN K MATHEW (@BENKMATHEW) December 8, 2020
Sanju Samson brilliance yet again near the boundary line pic.twitter.com/TJwfVU3fLe
— Prateek. (@Prateeeex_) December 8, 2020
Sanju Samson Efforts on Boundary Line😍👌🏻#AUSAvIND
Then. Now pic.twitter.com/b2JwCqvDJZ
— Viratian (@xzx_slipknot) December 8, 2020
Here's some bonus clips for you to enjoy:
Catches don’t get more sensational than this👇(wait for slo-mo) pic.twitter.com/UPS6PHVxFC
— Mark Austin (@markaustintv) September 11, 2019
Just witnessed the greatest piece of fielding in cricketing history.. Pooran you beauty !!! Take a Bow!!! @nicholas_47 pic.twitter.com/Vg28HN2xU1
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 27, 2020
Fans Can't Get Enough for Sanju Samson's Sensational Fielding Effort During INDvs AUS 3rd T20I
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking