India vs Australia 1st T20I: Wasim Jaffer Wins the Internet With Hilarious Meme as Concussion Substitute Yuzvendra Chahal Stars in India's T20I Win

Ravindra Jadeja's 23-ball 44 helped India out of a tough predicament in the first T20I against Australia at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Friday, but it was his concussion replacement Yuzvendra Chahal who proved to be the game-changer walking away with the Man-of-the-Match award for his 3/35 in four overs that helped India restrict Australia to 159/7, in chase of 162 to win.

After receiving a knock on his head late in the Indian innings, Jadeja continued to bat, and with no physio or team doctor coming out to assess, it felt that the allrounder was fine, But, during the mid-innings Jadeja was ruled out due to concussion and match referee David Boon approved a like for like replacement in Chahal, much to the angst of Australian coach Justin Langer, who was seen having an animated chat with the referee David Boon.

Here's what Jaffer posted:

Jaffer's followers followed it up with posts of their own:

