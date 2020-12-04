India vs Australia 1st T20I: Wasim Jaffer Wins the Internet With Hilarious Meme as Concussion Substitute Yuzvendra Chahal Stars in India's T20I Win

- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IND
AUS150/7(20.0) RR 8.05
India beat Australia by 11 runs
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
IND
AUS289/10(50.0) RR 6.04
India beat Australia by 13 runs
- 1st ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 2nd ODI - 7 Dec, MonUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia 1st T20I: Wasim Jaffer Wins the Internet With Hilarious Meme as Concussion Substitute Yuzvendra Chahal Stars in India's T20I Win
Chahal went on to make an immediate impact claiming the Aussie skipper Aaron Finch in his first over and then Steve Smith in his second. Indian fans took to Twitter to make fun of Langer's predicament and it was none other than the new 'Meme King' Wasim Jaffer who won the internet with a hilarious post.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 4, 2020, 6:09 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja's 23-ball 44 helped India out of a tough predicament in the first T20I against Australia at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Friday, but it was his concussion replacement Yuzvendra Chahal who proved to be the game-changer walking away with the Man-of-the-Match award for his 3/35 in four overs that helped India restrict Australia to 159/7, in chase of 162 to win.
Sanjay Manjrekar Targeted by Trolls Yet Again After Ravindra Jadeja's Blistering Knock in 1st T20I
After receiving a knock on his head late in the Indian innings, Jadeja continued to bat, and with no physio or team doctor coming out to assess, it felt that the allrounder was fine, But, during the mid-innings Jadeja was ruled out due to concussion and match referee David Boon approved a like for like replacement in Chahal, much to the angst of Australian coach Justin Langer, who was seen having an animated chat with the referee David Boon.
India vs Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Field as Concussion Sub for Ravindra Jadeja in Canberra T20I
Chahal went on to make an immediate impact claiming the Aussie skipper Aaron Finch in his first over and then Steve Smith in his second. Indian fans took to Twitter to make fun of Langer's predicament and it was none other than the new 'Meme King' Wasim Jaffer who won the internet with a hilarious post.
India vs Australia Highlights, 1st T20I at Canberra: Chahal, Natarajan Choke Australia, India Win By 11 Runs
Here's what Jaffer posted:
#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/K9z3T9nBp9
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 4, 2020
Jaffer's followers followed it up with posts of their own:
Langer to Indian team pic.twitter.com/Hv6nhaBHpZ
— Farhan Alam (@meFarhan_alam) December 4, 2020
Indian fans to Wasim Jaffer pic.twitter.com/CNJpGC4beb
— Archit Tendulkar (@arcten) December 4, 2020
— NINE MM (@definite_0) December 4, 2020
— Mahesh (@RachhaMahesh) December 4, 2020
— Jennz 🗯️ (@jenzbenzy) December 4, 2020
Langer be like:- pic.twitter.com/yKd33M2VyI
— Harsh Sharma (@Harshindoriaji) December 4, 2020
— Chakraborty T@m@l (@tamal0602) December 4, 2020
— Advait Deogade (@AdvaitDeogade) December 4, 2020
Langer to Kohli pic.twitter.com/gw7WxxPjtx
— Srihari Sharma (@srihari3090) December 4, 2020
@yuzi_chahal To AUS Top Order pic.twitter.com/POOlVYguQH
— Slow._.cheetah (@MistryX18) December 4, 2020
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking