India vs Australia 1st T20I: Wasim Jaffer Wins the Internet With Hilarious Meme as Concussion Substitute Yuzvendra Chahal Stars in India's T20I Win

Chahal went on to make an immediate impact claiming the Aussie skipper Aaron Finch in his first over and then Steve Smith in his second. Indian fans took to Twitter to make fun of Langer's predicament and it was none other than the new 'Meme King' Wasim Jaffer who won the internet with a hilarious post.

Ravindra Jadeja's 23-ball 44 helped India out of a tough predicament in the first T20I against Australia at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Friday, but it was his concussion replacement Yuzvendra Chahal who proved to be the game-changer walking away with the Man-of-the-Match award for his 3/35 in four overs that helped India restrict Australia to 159/7, in chase of 162 to win.

Sanjay Manjrekar Targeted by Trolls Yet Again After Ravindra Jadeja's Blistering Knock in 1st T20I

After receiving a knock on his head late in the Indian innings, Jadeja continued to bat, and with no physio or team doctor coming out to assess, it felt that the allrounder was fine, But, during the mid-innings Jadeja was ruled out due to concussion and match referee David Boon approved a like for like replacement in Chahal, much to the angst of Australian coach Justin Langer, who was seen having an animated chat with the referee David Boon.

India vs Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Field as Concussion Sub for Ravindra Jadeja in Canberra T20I

Chahal went on to make an immediate impact claiming the Aussie skipper Aaron Finch in his first over and then Steve Smith in his second. Indian fans took to Twitter to make fun of Langer's predicament and it was none other than the new 'Meme King' Wasim Jaffer who won the internet with a hilarious post.

India vs Australia Highlights, 1st T20I at Canberra: Chahal, Natarajan Choke Australia, India Win By 11 Runs

Here's what Jaffer posted:

Jaffer's followers followed it up with posts of their own:

