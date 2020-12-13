Virat Kohli's Audi R8 V10 in Police Impound; Old Pictures Go Viral

Virat Kohli's old Audi R8 V10 lying in a police impound is old news, but social media users have dug out this rather interesting piece of information and have now made the pictures of this heavily damaged 2012 model go viral once again.

Kohli - who is also the brand ambassador for Audi in India - like most celebrities, has an affinity toward luxury cars. The Indian skipper has an enviable collection of Audi RS5, Audi RS6, A8 L, R8 V10 LMX, and Q7 and other luxury vehicles like Bentley Continental GT and Range Rover Vogue.

So what's the story about the white Audi R8 V10, which happens to be Kohli's first Audi car also?

Well, Kohli did own this vehicle roughly eight years back but he sold it in2016 as per Cartoq.com. The car was brought by Sagar Thakkar, who in 2018 was arrested for masterminding a call centre scam and as per a 2018 report in ndtv.com, thousands of victims, mostly from South Asia, were extorted by callers pretending to be US tax officers threatening them with arrest and deportation of they did not remit money to the government. According to the US Department of Homeland Security, Thakkar is said to have extorted nearly $300 million from the scam, which has been operational since 2013.

Back to the car, it was seized from Ahmedabad, with police stating that Kohli was an "innocent seller" and had no idea who he was dealing with. And ever since, the car is lying in a police impound somewhere in Thane, for over two years now.

In 2019, an automobile enthusiast running a social media handle Automobili Ardent, photographed the Audi R8 in the impound and wrote on social media platforms,"That’s @virat.kohli’s ex Audi R8 V10 in a miserable state somewhere in Thane! After being impounded following fraud by the dude who bought this car, the car has been sitting at police grounds for a year now. The car has been flooded and even floated from one end of to ground to another. Painful to see such good cars in such a dire state. Don’t know if this is even worth rescuing now."

Now, roughly 10 months after the pictures first surfaced on the internet, they have been dug out and are being shared widely once again.