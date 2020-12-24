CRICKETNEXT

Sunil Gavaskar Trolled For 'Different Rules for Different Players' Comment Targeting Virat Kohli on Paternity Leave

Sunil Gavaskar has often found himself in the soup with Kohli fans on social media over his comments on the Indian skipper and expectant mom Anushka Sharma, with the latter even retorting back in kind over comments made by the former India international during IPL 2020.

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has caused a stir with his comments on different rules being followed for different players. A couple of days ago, Gavaskar in his column in a national daily took a dig at the India skipper Virat Kohli, who got permission to leave the tour of Australia to attend the birth of his child, while T Natarajan who became a father during the IPL playoffs is yet to see his daughter.

Gavaskar wrote,"Another player who will wonder about the rules but, of course, can't make any noise about it as he is a newcomer. It is T. Natarajan. The left-arm yorker specialist who made an impressive debut in the T20 and had Hardik Pandya gallantly offering to share the man of the T20 series prize with him had become a father for the first time even as the IPL playoffs were going on. He was taken to Australia directly from the UAE and then looking at his brilliant performances, he was asked to stay on for the Test series but not as a part of the team but as a net bowler. Imagine that.

"A match winner, albeit in another format, being asked to be a net bowler. He will thus return home only after the series ends in the third week of January and get to see his daughter for the first time then. And there is the captain going back after the first Test for the birth of his first child. That's Indian cricket. Different rules for different people. If you don't believe me ask Ravi Ashwin and T. Natarajan," he further wrote.

Gavaskar has often found himself in the soup with Kohli fans on social media over his comments on the Indian skipper and expectant mom Anushka Sharma, with the latter even retorting back in kind over comments made by the former India international during IPL 2020.

Now, the former India skipper is being targetted by Virat Kohli fans and trolls for his latest take on Virat Kohli's paternity leave.

Here's what the fans are saying:

Virat Kohli's decision of prioritising the birth of his child over cricket and fly back home leaving the Australia Tour midway has been largely appreciated, but there are a few critics who think Kohli should have stayed backed and finished the tour. Among them is former India international Dileep Doshi who believes the skipper needed to stay back with the team, especially after the Adelaide debacle.

