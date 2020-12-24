- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
Sunil Gavaskar Trolled For 'Different Rules for Different Players' Comment Targeting Virat Kohli on Paternity Leave
Sunil Gavaskar has often found himself in the soup with Kohli fans on social media over his comments on the Indian skipper and expectant mom Anushka Sharma, with the latter even retorting back in kind over comments made by the former India international during IPL 2020.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 24, 2020, 11:47 AM IST
Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has caused a stir with his comments on different rules being followed for different players. A couple of days ago, Gavaskar in his column in a national daily took a dig at the India skipper Virat Kohli, who got permission to leave the tour of Australia to attend the birth of his child, while T Natarajan who became a father during the IPL playoffs is yet to see his daughter.
Gavaskar wrote,"Another player who will wonder about the rules but, of course, can't make any noise about it as he is a newcomer. It is T. Natarajan. The left-arm yorker specialist who made an impressive debut in the T20 and had Hardik Pandya gallantly offering to share the man of the T20 series prize with him had become a father for the first time even as the IPL playoffs were going on. He was taken to Australia directly from the UAE and then looking at his brilliant performances, he was asked to stay on for the Test series but not as a part of the team but as a net bowler. Imagine that.
"A match winner, albeit in another format, being asked to be a net bowler. He will thus return home only after the series ends in the third week of January and get to see his daughter for the first time then. And there is the captain going back after the first Test for the birth of his first child. That's Indian cricket. Different rules for different people. If you don't believe me ask Ravi Ashwin and T. Natarajan," he further wrote.
Gavaskar has often found himself in the soup with Kohli fans on social media over his comments on the Indian skipper and expectant mom Anushka Sharma, with the latter even retorting back in kind over comments made by the former India international during IPL 2020.
'Where Am I Being Sexist?' - Gavaskar Defends Comments on Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma
Now, the former India skipper is being targetted by Virat Kohli fans and trolls for his latest take on Virat Kohli's paternity leave.
Anushka Sharma Slams Sunil Gavaskar Over 'Distasteful' Remark
Here's what the fans are saying:
LoL..coming from @virender_swag who all his life thrived on patronage and favouritism?.. @bcci - there is some other war gavaskar is fighting..so true of mumbai brand of cricketers..no class https://t.co/NJJEuedp9C
— AtS (@AtS11980189) December 24, 2020
Befitting Reply Feminism Instagram post of Indian team coach Anushka coming soon.. to destroy the patriarchy of Gavaskar sir.. https://t.co/O1fmHc90ft
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) December 24, 2020
T Natrajan after realising he is being dragged unnecessarily by Gavaskar:#Gavaskar pic.twitter.com/9x2YdQUUzJ
— MunNaa️ (@Munnaa09) December 24, 2020
#AUSvsIND #TeamIndia #SunilGavaskar
Gavaskar reveals double standards in Indian cricket concerning the paternity leave of virat kohli
BCCI : pic.twitter.com/TrPkEMicAL
— ब्राह्मणी (@brahman_balika) December 24, 2020
“Different rules for different people” - Sunil Gavaskar#SunilGavaskar #IndianCricketTeam #viratkohli #TNatarajan #paternityleave pic.twitter.com/0VyddaEqnf
— Bunny (@bunnythememer) December 24, 2020
Gavaskar writing in the Sportstar.
The reason Kohli is different from Natarajan is that the former has the power of advertisers, the freedom to set rules in the BCCI, a pliant BCCI admin, social media troll army, and media sucking up to him for access. The latter has a yorker. pic.twitter.com/QrGjocedJ4
— Arnab Ray (@greatbong) December 23, 2020
Gavaskar finally hits back after that Anushka rant. #Gavaskar #Natarajan pic.twitter.com/cjgwlNkEur
— Aharan (@aharanmathi) December 24, 2020
Hate campaign against Sunil Gavaskar loading... #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hv0KezZXZ4
— Troll Kohli (@ChokerKohli) December 23, 2020
There is a larger point here made by Dilip Doshi, Kholi’s presence is absolutely essential to India putting up a modicum of fight after the pathetic collapse. I believe Gavaskar could have said that directly.
— Srini Sitaraman (@SriniSitaraman) December 24, 2020
Gavaskar deserves to get dragged like dog for his bs statements
— ' (@being_prakx) December 24, 2020
Idiot gavaskar haave problem with natarajan staying there as a net bowler not virat kohli leaving..
— Manjunath (@manjunot45) December 24, 2020
The real question is - Did Natarajan ask for it? If yes and BCCI denied it, then it's a major fuck-up by BCCI. If no, then there's no basis for Gavaskar's statement.
— Econ (@econ___) December 24, 2020
Gavaskar hasn't moved on since that IPL incident
BS Statement
Could have said "Different rules for different players" if Natrajan had asked for leave and bcci didn't grant him.
— A (@_shortarmjab_) December 24, 2020
Netizens Call Out Sunil Gavaskar for His Alleged Controversial Comment on Virat & Anushka
Virat Kohli's decision of prioritising the birth of his child over cricket and fly back home leaving the Australia Tour midway has been largely appreciated, but there are a few critics who think Kohli should have stayed backed and finished the tour. Among them is former India international Dileep Doshi who believes the skipper needed to stay back with the team, especially after the Adelaide debacle.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking