Wasim Jaffer Has the Best Meme on Rohit Sharma Clearing Fitness Test to Join Team India in Australia

Wasim Jaffer's Meme Game is on point and every time the former Indian international posts something on social media, rest assured that it will take the internet by storm. After posting a hilarious Meme on JAsprit Bumrah's batting, Jaffer turned his attention to the big news of the day - Rohit Sharma clearing the fitness Test. And once again Jaffer aced it with a hilarious post.

Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma was declared fit by the physios at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) following his hamstring during the Indian Premier League. He had reached the NCA in Bengaluru on November 19 and was set to undergo a fitness test on Friday. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said the batsman is fit for the rigours of international cricket. "He has passed the fitness test and the future course of action will be decided by the BCCI and the selection committee," the source said.

With Virat Kohli set to leave Australia after the first Test, Indian fans were hoping for Rohit to fill in for Kohli and it seems their wish may come true.

Here's what Jaffer posted:

