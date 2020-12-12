Wasim Jaffer Trolls Brad Hogg For Giving Batting Tips to Indian Top-order Ahead of India vs Australia Test Series

On Saturday, Wasim targeted former Australia international Brad Hogg with a savage reply. Hogg, now a cricket analyst took to Twitter to give #HoggysTips to the Indian top-order ahead of the India vs Australia Test series.

Wasim Jaffer is on a roll on social media; well, to be honest, he has been for quite a long while now and the new 'Meme King' seems to elevate his social media game day by day. From coming up with witty comments to hilarious memes and some savage trolling, Jaffer's Twitter account is a delight to follow.

On Saturday, Jaffer was at it again, this time targetting former Australia international Brad Hogg with a savage reply. Hogg, now a cricket analyst took to Twitter to give #HoggysTips to the Indian top-order ahead of the India vs Australia Test series.

Hogg's context was the India vs Australia A tour game where India's top-order especially the openers were out chasing deliveries. Even though Prithvi Shaw compiled a 29-ball 40, he was guilty of fishing outside the off stump, while Mayank Agarwal was undone by some extra bounce, but he too was looking to play a ball pitched on outside-off. However, Jaffer retorted to comment hinting the Australian team needs to decide their top-order first.

With Warner injured, Aus have a big headache at their hands to decide the openers for the series. Incumbent opener Joe Burn is in the middle of a terrible form. while Test hopeful Will Pucovski has been ruled of the first Test due to concussion. That leaves Australia to choose Marcus Harris and even have to look at Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja also.

Here's what Hogg tweeted:

Indian top order need to know where their off stump is, learn to leave the ball off a good length, and not chase the ball moving away outside off stump. #HoggysTips #AUSAvIND — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 12, 2020

Here's what Jaffer replied:

Australia need to know who their top order is 😏 #AusvInd https://t.co/tRlrGdoqEi — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 12, 2020

Here's how the fans reacted:

Wasim bhai 😂😂🔥 — KaUshaL (@kaushalvachhani) December 12, 2020

Wasim bhai be like pic.twitter.com/UNRNhVyaSC — Sunil (@suniiilll) December 12, 2020

Savage 😂😂😂😂😂 — Extra Cover | Firkii Stan account (@Extra__Cover) December 12, 2020

Ind & Aussie players listening these tips 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/PvTPBrWXkd — बनारसी बाबू (@BanarasAurMai) December 12, 2020

Wasim Jaffer Trolls Brad Hogg For Giving Batting Tips to Indian Top-order