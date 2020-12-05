Yuvraj Singh Trolled Brutally After Father Yograj Singh's 'Blasphemous' Speech During Farmer's Protest Goes Viral

- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IND
AUS150/7(20.0) RR 8.05
India beat Australia by 11 runs
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
IND
AUS289/10(50.0) RR 6.04
India beat Australia by 13 runs
- 1st ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 2nd ODI - 7 Dec, MonUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Yuvraj Singh Trolled Brutally After Father Yograj Singh's 'Blasphemous' Speech During Farmer's Protest Goes Viral
Social Media Keyboard Warriors targeted former India international and two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh after his father's controversial speech during the ongoing Farmer's protest went viral on Twitter.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 5, 2020, 1:19 PM IST
Social Media Keyboard Warriors targeted former India international and two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh after his father's controversial speech during the ongoing Farmer's protest went viral on Twitter. Yograj Singh recently courted controversy during the protest with a provocative speech that is now being dubbed as Anti-Hindu and as an insult to Hindu women after the video of the speech went viral on social media. Twitter users called for the arrest of the former Indian cricketer, making #ArrestYograjSingh one of the top trends of the morning.
#ArrestYograjSingh Trends on Twitter After Former Indian Cricketer's Provocative Speech During Farmer's Protest
Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations. However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.
Ready for Written Assurance on MSP, Says Govt Ahead of Fifth Round Talks; Farmers Call Bharat Bandh on Dec 8
Here's what Twitter users had to say about Yograj Singh's participation in the protests and how they targeted Yuvraj Singh:
Yuvraj singh after listening speech of yograj : pic.twitter.com/aIxUEyxHtH
— Palash Jain (@bhut_tezz) December 4, 2020
Yuvraj Singh has a bigger cancer in his life: Yograj Singh.#ArrestYograjSingh
— Arun Vishwanathan (@arunv2808) December 4, 2020
Dear @YUVSTRONG12 come out and apologize on behalf of your father.#ArrestYograjSingh pic.twitter.com/1RPsRpDAgl
— Lä Lä 🇮🇳 (@Lala_The_Don) December 4, 2020
#ArrestYograjSingh is trending.
Dhoni fans rn😂: pic.twitter.com/cVHCT7cUP6
— Sachin Kumar (@toBe_Dishonest) December 4, 2020
Everytime Yogiraj opens his mouth about Cricket or Country .
Heard his speech , @YUVSTRONG12 uncle ji da dimag gittiya vich hai kya ?#ArrestYograjSingh pic.twitter.com/9ApI8nbfAp
— _Rhea_ (@MsdianRk07) December 4, 2020
#ArrestYograjSingh is trending
Happiest person right now😹 pic.twitter.com/s4FHiLjXEw
— Gand Maardunga (@Hatt_bkl) December 5, 2020
Meanwhile @YUVSTRONG12 to his father after seeing this trend :-#ArrestYograjSingh pic.twitter.com/quwKOLZXAK
— Տմղղվ🎭 (@Humorousunny) December 4, 2020
Does Yograj Singh f/o Yuvraj Singh not know that 10 of the Sikh gurus were son of Hindu mothers? He must be arrested for abusing Hindus & calling Hindu women as prostitute.#ArrestYograjSingh pic.twitter.com/zK8Ec8ZdQM
— Sādhu (@THESADHU1) December 5, 2020
Why everyone is tagging Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 into this mess ....
#ArrestYograjSingh pic.twitter.com/YRE5y1ptPl
— Prem Singh (@PremSin10365268) December 4, 2020
Reporter: Sir, what's going on?
*Yuvraj Singh:#ArrestYograjSingh pic.twitter.com/S8CwmqGJtr
— stairwaytoyourheaven (@styhmemes) December 4, 2020
