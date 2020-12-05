Yuvraj Singh Trolled Brutally After Father Yograj Singh's 'Blasphemous' Speech During Farmer's Protest Goes Viral

Social Media Keyboard Warriors targeted former India international and two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh after his father's controversial speech during the ongoing Farmer's protest went viral on Twitter.

Social Media Keyboard Warriors targeted former India international and two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh after his father's controversial speech during the ongoing Farmer's protest went viral on Twitter. Yograj Singh recently courted controversy during the protest with a provocative speech that is now being dubbed as Anti-Hindu and as an insult to Hindu women after the video of the speech went viral on social media. Twitter users called for the arrest of the former Indian cricketer, making #ArrestYograjSingh one of the top trends of the morning.

Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations. However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

Here's what Twitter users had to say about Yograj Singh's participation in the protests and how they targeted Yuvraj Singh:

#ArrestYograjSingh Yuvraj singh after listening speech of yograj : pic.twitter.com/aIxUEyxHtH — Palash Jain (@bhut_tezz) December 4, 2020

Yuvraj Singh has a bigger cancer in his life: Yograj Singh.#ArrestYograjSingh — Arun Vishwanathan (@arunv2808) December 4, 2020

Dear @YUVSTRONG12 come out and apologize on behalf of your father.#ArrestYograjSingh pic.twitter.com/1RPsRpDAgl — Lä Lä 🇮🇳 (@Lala_The_Don) December 4, 2020

Everytime Yogiraj opens his mouth about Cricket or Country . Heard his speech , @YUVSTRONG12 uncle ji da dimag gittiya vich hai kya ?#ArrestYograjSingh pic.twitter.com/9ApI8nbfAp — _Rhea_ (@MsdianRk07) December 4, 2020

Does Yograj Singh f/o Yuvraj Singh not know that 10 of the Sikh gurus were son of Hindu mothers? He must be arrested for abusing Hindus & calling Hindu women as prostitute.#ArrestYograjSingh pic.twitter.com/zK8Ec8ZdQM — Sādhu (@THESADHU1) December 5, 2020

Why everyone is tagging Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 into this mess .... #ArrestYograjSingh pic.twitter.com/YRE5y1ptPl — Prem Singh (@PremSin10365268) December 4, 2020

