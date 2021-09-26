BW vs CT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Everest Premier League 2021 Match, September 26, 09:15 AM IST

BW vs CT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Everest Premier League 2021 between Biratnagar Warriors and Chitwan Tigers: Nepal’s domestic T20 tournament, Everest Premier League 2021 commenced with an enthralling game of cricket between Kathmandu Kings XI and Lalitpur Patriots. As many as six teams are participating in the event. All the franchises will be playing five league matches each and the top four teams will proceed to the knockout stage.

Biratnagar Warriors will kickstart the Everest Premier League with an encounter against Chitwan Tigers. The two teams will face off at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on September 26, Sunday at 09:15 AM IST. Ramnaresh Giri, Chandrapaul Hemraj, and Sikandar Raza are the players to watch out for from the Biratnagar Warriors camp. Taling about Chitwan Tigers, they will be hoping for good performances from their star players like Seekkuge Prasanna, Virandeep Singh, and Sompal Kami.

Both Biratnagar Warriors and Chitwan Tigers have a balanced squad at their disposal.

Ahead of the match between Biratnagar Warriors and Chitwan Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

BW vs CT Telecast

The Biratnagar Warriors vs Chitwan Tigers match will not be broadcasted in India.

BW vs CT Live Streaming

The match between Biratnagar Warriors and Chitwan Tigers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BW vs CT Match Details

The first match of the Everest Premier League 2021 will be played between Biratnagar Warriors and Chitwan Tigers at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on September 26, Saturday at 09:15 AM IST.

BW vs CT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chandrapaul Hemraj

Vice-Captain: Seekkuge Prasanna

Suggested Playing XI for BW vs CT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Shahzad, Asif Sheikh

Batters: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ishan Pandey, Viradeep Singh, Hari Chauhan

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Seekkuge Prasanna

Bowlers: Sompal Kami, Ramnaresh Giri, Santosh Yadav

BW vs CT Probable XIs:

Biratnagar Warriors: Ramnaresh Giri, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Pratish GC, Hari Chauhan, Anuj Chunara, Anil Kharel, KC Karan, Sikandar Raza, Sonu Devkota, Saurav Khanal, Santosh Yadav

Chitwan Tigers: Sahab Alam, Karim Janat, Kamal Singh Airee, Seekkuge Prasanna, Khadak Bohara, Virandeep Singh, Sompal Kami, Hasim Ansari, Ishan Pandey, Mohammad Shahzad, Sagar Dhakal

