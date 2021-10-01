BW vs PR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Everest Premier League 2021 match, October 2, 1:15 pm IST

BW vs PR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Everest Premier League 2021 between Biratnagar Warriors and Pokhara Rhinos:

Biratnagar Warriors and Pokhara Rhinos will face each other in the 14th match of the ongoing Everest Premier League 2021. The encounter is scheduled at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on October 2, Saturday at 1:15 pm IST.

Biratnagar Warriors are yet to perform to their full potential in the T20 league. The team has failed to live upto the expectations in the competition. Having lost all their three league games so far, the Warriors are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The team’s most recent game saw them failing in chasing a score of 227 runs against the Lalitpur Patriots to lose the game by 37 runs.

Pokhara Rhinos, on the other hand, have won one out of their three league matches. The team’s two games were washed out due to persistent rainfall. Rhinos defeated the Lalitpur Patriots in their last game by nine wickets. The team will be looking to capitalise on the momentum gained on Saturday to win another fixture.

Ahead of the match between Biratnagar Warriors and Pokhara Rhinos; here is everything you need to know:

BW vs PR Telecast

The Biratnagar Warriors vs Pokhara Rhinos match will not be broadcasted in India.

BW vs PR Live Streaming

The match between Biratnagar Warriors and Pokhara Rhinos will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BW vs PR Match Details

The 14th match of the Everest Premier League 2021 will be played between Biratnagar Warriors and Pokhara Rhinos at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on October 2, Saturday at 1:15 pm IST.

BW vs PR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- KC Karan

Vice-Captain- Binod Bhandari

Suggested Playing XI for BW vs PR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Binod Bhandari, Aasif Sheikh

Batters: Saurav Khanal, Chandrapal Hemraj, Richard Levi

All-rounders: Bibek Yadav, KC Karan, Asela Gunaratne

Bowlers: Kesrick Williams, Ramnaresh Giri, Pratish GC

BW vs PR Probable XIs:

Biratnagar Warriors: Dilshan Munaweera, Anil Kumar Sah, KC Karan (c), Saurav Khanal, Basant Regmi, Chandrapal Hemraj, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Pratish GC, Ramnaresh Giri, Sikandar Raza, Sumit Maharjan

Pokhara Rhinos: Binod Bhandari (c & wk), Sushan Bhari, Sahan Arachchige, Kesrick Williams, Richard Levi, Sunil Dhamala, Asela Gunaratne, Rit Gautam, Bibek Yadav, Kishore Mahato, Lokesh Bahadur Bam

