'By Doing This You'll Never be an Idol to Youngsters': Gautam Gambhir Calls Virat Kohli 'Immature'

Veteran opener Gautam Gambhir lashed out at India Test captain Virat Kohli and called him immature for his remark at broadcasters after a controversial DRS call. In the third session of Day 3, Kohli and his teammates lost their cool after Proteas skipper Dean Elgar got a massive reprieve due to a contentious DRS decision.

Kohli went close to the stump mic and said, “Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time."

Gambhir slammed the Indian captain’s behaviour and said that he will never be an ideal to youngsters with such antics.

Gambhir while speaking on Star Sports said: “Kohli is very immature. It’s worst for an Indian captain to say like this in stumps. By doing this you will never be an idol to youngsters. In first innings when you got a 50-50 call on caught behind then you were silent and in Mayank appeal too.”

Kohli had in fact sledged Elgar even before that when he made a snide remark about Elgar being intimidated by Jasprit Bumrah.

‘Unbelievable. After a Man of the Match performance in the last game, running (away) from Jasprit. Chirping for 13 years, Dean and you think you are gonna keep me quiet," Kohli said from slips.

Apart from Kohli, other Indian players also lost their cool on the DRS call and made some harsh comments on the field.

Ashwin also could not stop himself from taking a dig at the ball-tracking technology of the broadcaster, saying, “You should find better ways to win Supersport."

KL Rahul went to another extent when he said, “Whole country playing against XI guys."

At the end of Day 3, South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi shared his views on the controversy and said that the Indians were clearly “frustrated and under pressure" as a controversial DRS call saved skipper Elgar.

“Reactions like that show a bit of frustration. And sometimes teams capitalise on that. You never really want to show too much emotion, but I guess we could see clearly right there that emotions were high," Ngidi said during the media interaction after the end of the third day’s proceedings.

Ngidi said that the Indian players were feeling the pressure as they wanted to break the crucial partnership.

“That probably tells us that maybe they are feeling a little bit of pressure. That was a good partnership for us as well. So they really wanted to break that partnership.

“Those feelings ended up showing there. But at the end of the day, I think everyone reacts differently to certain situations and probably what we saw there, probably how those guys were feeling at the time." Ngidi said.

