By the Time He Retires, He Would Be Among Sachin Tendulkar & Don Bradman'

When Virat Kohli lost his captaincy, fans thought that it would benefit him in the upcoming IPL 2022. Some of them were convinced that he would be playing without any burden as his captaincy was already taken away from him. Free of burden, he could be Kohli of yesteryears. However, they were wrong. Kohli’s form dipped even further and he accounted for 341 runs in the entire season. As team landed in England where they were expected to play a one-off Test, there too Kohli’s form took a hit. Although he scored a fifty in the warm-up match, he couldn’t convert it into a big one at Edgbaston.

Although there are naysayers who think Kohli’s form is gone forever, there are former cricketers who feel he can still make a comeback. Earlier Virender Sehwag had also said that Kohli can come back from all this. And now former Pak cricketer Rashid Latif has reiterated the same.

“I do believe, he will come back. I have some hopes. World cricket needs him. Because of the way he plays. In this very match at Edgbaston, he went and picked up a fight. Pange lete hai full, kabhi Leach se le liya, kabhi Root se le liya. So this is a positive sign that he will surely come back,” Latif said on Youtube channel ‘Caught Behind.’

He cited how Kohli looked gung ho as he supported his bowlers to the hilt. Latif said his positive body language is a proof he will come back soon.

“Because he is a team man and he supports his players well. And the way he supports them, there is hope that he will come back.”

He added that by the time he retires, he will be counted among the greats like Sachin Tendulkar and possibly Sir Don Bradman.

“These things happen in every player’s life. When he leaves cricket, his name will be on par with Sachin Tendulkar. Who knows it may be on par with ‘Sir’ Don Bradman “

