CA Announces Docu-series on Australia Women's Cricket Team's 2020 T20 World Cup Win Cricket Australia has launched the trailer for the upcoming Australia Women’s Cricket Team documentary, THE RECORD, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 12.

Cricket Australia has launched the trailer for the upcoming Australia Women’s Cricket Team documentary, THE RECORD, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 12 (Friday). One week before Covid-19 suspended world sport, the Australian Women’s Cricket Team produced something remarkable. THE RECORD tells the story of the Australian team’s journey at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. It follows the heroic exploits on the field, and the equally daring off-field campaign to “fill the MCG” for the final on International Women’s Day 2020. If the stadium sells out, a new world record for attendance at a women’s sporting event will be set.

This audacious plan relies heavily on Australia getting through to the final. But, out-of-form players, injuries, a wild storm, the heavy burden of favouritism and fierce competition, threaten to end Australia’s campaign, and with it, hopes of a new world record. Led fearlessly by captain Meg Lanning, a physically and mentally wounded Australia embark upon a miraculous recovery – all the way to the bright lights of the MCG.

THE RECORD goes inside the most dramatic World Cup in history – and gives voice to the players who belong on this stage.

Players and coaching staff featured in THE RECORD include Australian captain Meg Lanning, Australian Vice-captain Rachael Haynes, the Head Coach of the side Matthew Mott, Beth Mooney — who was crowned Player of the Tournament, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Molly Strano, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, England captain Heather Knight, South African Captain Dane van Niekerk, Thailand Captain Sornnarin Tippoch among others.

THE RECORD is being produced by Her Films and the makers of the movie expressed their excitement at the project.

"The moment we heard about the bold plan to fill the MCG on International Women’s Day 2020 we knew we had to be a part of it. Here was a seismic opportunity to shift the sporting landscape," said Her Films’ producers, Nicole Minchin and Angela Pippos.

"As documentary filmmakers with a passion for equality and social change, this story was irresistible. The tournament, and the quest for the record, threw up more drama than we could ever have imagined and we couldn’t be more excited to share The Record with the world."

Cricket Australia Interim CEO Nick Hockley said THE Record is a production that Cricket Australia is extremely proud of and excited to see come to life.

“The documentation of Australia’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign has given us the opportunity to reflect on what was a monumental occasion for cricket.

“I would like to thank everyone who played their part in bringing both the event and this documentary to life. Reliving this special moment in time will hopefully inspire the next generation of cricketers, both girls and boys, to aspire to play on the biggest stage of all.”