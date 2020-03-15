Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Hobart

20 Mar, 202009:00 IST

One-off ODI: PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Karachi

01 Apr, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: ZIM VS IRE

upcoming
ZIM ZIM
IRE IRE

Bulawayo QSC

02 Apr, 202017:30 IST

CA Cancels Final Round of Sheffield Shield, Defers Decision on Title Match

Australia's top first class league Sheffield Shield could be declared vacant for the first time since the second World War after the cricket board cancelled the final round of the competition due to the rising threat of COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report.

PTI |March 15, 2020, 3:49 PM IST
CA Cancels Final Round of Sheffield Shield, Defers Decision on Title Match

Australia's top first class league Sheffield Shield could be declared vacant for the first time since the second World War after the cricket board cancelled the final round of the competition due to the rising threat of COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report.

Cricket Australia, however, deferred a decision on the final, scheduled to be played from March 27, given the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic situation, according to cricket.com.au.

CA chief executive Kevin Roberts said the Shield final round had been cancelled "in an effort to reduce travel" and he hoped it would "contribute to the global effort to slow, and eventually stop, the spread of coronavirus".

"At times like this, cricket must take a back seat for the greater good," he said.

"We have been in consultation with relevant government agencies, our own medical team and an infectious diseases expert for quite some time now, and we have taken all their advice into account in making these decisions."

The CA chief added: "The decisions are not something we are accustomed to in cricket ... it has become evident that we must play our part in helping limit the spread of the virus by reducing person-to-person contact wherever possible. These measures reflect that."

Spectators had already been banned from the three matches due to be played this week at the WACA in Perth, Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide and Melbourne's Junction Oval.

In the final round matches, due to begin Tuesday, South Australia were to host Queensland while NSW were to travel to play Western Australia in Perth. Victoria were set to host Tasmania from Thursday.

One option being considered by CA is awarding the NSW Blues, the current league leaders, the title if the final cannot be played.

If that happens, it would be the state's 47th Shield title, and first since the 2013-14 summer.

If the public health situation improves in the next week, the final may proceed as planned with Victoria likely to be the Blues' opponents.

Victoria, the defending champions, have won four of the past five Shield titles, including beating NSW in last year's decider in Melbourne.

coronaviruscricket australiaKevin Roberts

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Fri, 20 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off ODI ODI | Wed, 01 Apr, 2020

BAN v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 02 Apr, 2020

IRE v ZIM
Bulawayo QSC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more