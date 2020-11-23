CA Confirms Full Fixtures for BBL 10, All Sides Set to Play Matches at Home

Cricket Australia on Monday confirmed the full fiztures for the BBL 10, with matches set to take place across all major venues in the country.

Cricket Australia on Monday (November 23) confirmed the full fiztures for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL), with matches set to take place across all major venues in the country. This means that every side will get to play matches in front of their home crowd, a massive win for the tournament given the uncertainty around border movements due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the board noted that the scedule was "subject to the public health situation and associated impacts including border restrictions" in a media release.

The board further added that "the revised draw was created in consultation with governments, clubs, state and territory associations and broadcast partners and places the health and safety of participants and the broader community as the top priority."

CA had previously announced a revised schedule for the tournament earlier this month but that only saw fixtures confirmed till December. The reasoning back then was that Australia's handling of the Covid-19 situation in the country would allow for the opening up of borders and therefore make movement easier for the players and personnel.

Five matches will be played at Optus Stadium in Perth, with the first to be held on Sunday, January 3. Four of these matches will be Perth Scorchers home games.

From January 13, the BBL will travel to Sydney and Melbourne for the run to the finals. Eight matches will be played in Sydney, with the Sydney Cricket Ground and Sydney Showground Stadium to host four each.

Melbourne-based fans will get to see 11 matches in January 2021. Five of these will be held at Marvel Stadium, with six at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"The League is delighted to confirm the boldest schedule in Australian sport since the pandemic began by committing to take matches to every club’s home market in KFC BBL|10," Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Head of Big Bash Leagues, said.

"This schedule is a testament to the strength of the League and ensures our fans around the country will get the chance to see their KFC BBL Clubs in action on home soil," he added.

BBL 10 is set to get underway on December 10 with defending champions Sydney Sixers taking on the Hobart Hurricanes.