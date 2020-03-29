Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CA Defers Announcement of Players Contract List Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

"The Australian Cricketers' Association agreed to the move."

PTI |March 29, 2020, 4:54 PM IST
CA Defers Announcement of Players Contract List Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The announcement of Cricket Australia's players contract list has been deferred by at least a month due to the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report in 'Sydney Morning Herald', Cricket Australia had "planned to bring forward the announcement of contracts from May to April this year, in a bid to provide more certainty to the states given the flow-on effect."

"But that plan has been put on hold for now until the end of April, given the economic uncertainty due to the pandemic," the report said.

"The Australian Cricketers' Association agreed to the move."

The coronavirus outbreak, which has so far claimed more than 30,000 lives globally, has brought all cricket activities to a halt with Australia calling off their domestic Sheffield Shield, besides cancelling the three-match ODI series against New Zealand after the first game.

Australia's upcoming tour of Bangladesh in June and England in July are also in doubt, given the circumstances.

The T20 World Cup is also scheduled to be held in Australia in October, while India are slated for a tour Down Under to play four Tests, three ODIs and three T20I matches.

