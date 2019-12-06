Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: NEP VS BHU

upcoming
NEP NEP
BHU BHU

Adelaide

05 Dec, 201908:45 IST

Match 7: NEP VS MDV

upcoming
NEP NEP
MDV MDV

Adelaide

06 Dec, 201912:45 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

CA to Ask BCCI to Play Two Day-Night Tests in India Tour of Australia: Report

Cricket Australia are all set to ask the Board of Control for Cricket in India about the possibility of playing up to two day-night Tests during India's tour of Australia early 2021.

Cricketnext Staff |December 6, 2019, 9:09 AM IST
CA to Ask BCCI to Play Two Day-Night Tests in India Tour of Australia: Report

Cricket Australia are all set to ask the Board of Control for Cricket in India about the possibility of playing up to two day-night Tests during India's tour of Australia early 2021.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, a delegation of CA officials led by chairman Earl Eddings will have talks with BCCI officials in January 2020, when Australia tour India for a limited-overs series.

"Pleasingly they've played their first day-night Test and won easily. Now they've got through that it might give them the right build-up to it over here. I've got no doubt they'll consider playing one and maybe even more day-night Test matches. But that's down the track to when we catch up with them in January," Eddings told ESPNcricinfo while hoping the two countries play five-Test series in future.

India recently played their first day-night Test, beating Bangladesh in a little over two days at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After the game, captain Virat Kohli had said he'd be open to playing day-night Tests in Australia, provided they have enough preparation.

"I think a good practise game before that and enough time to prepare -- we're open to doing anything," Kohli had told reporters when asked if India would play one in Australia next year.

"You can't just play it on a short notice, like I mentioned last time. If there's time to prepare, we're open to take up Test cricket in any manner."

Earlier, Australia captain Tim Paine remarked in jest, after defeating Pakistan by an innings and five runs, that he’d check if Kohli was in a good mood and ask him about playing a Pink Ball Test in Australia.

"We’ll ask Virat and see if we can get his permission to play here (Brisbane) and maybe even get a day-night Test if he is in a good mood. We’ll wait and see.

"We’ll certainly try but we’ll have to run that by Virat (Kohli). We’ll get an answer from him at some stage I’m sure."

bccicricket australiaTim Painevirat kohli

Related stories

Stop Comparing Pink Ball to Red Ball & Accept the Change: Tim Paine
Cricketnext Staff | December 3, 2019, 10:37 AM IST

Stop Comparing Pink Ball to Red Ball & Accept the Change: Tim Paine

Ranji Trophy Final Should be Played with Pink Ball: Gautam Gambhir
Cricketnext Staff | November 28, 2019, 12:04 PM IST

Ranji Trophy Final Should be Played with Pink Ball: Gautam Gambhir

Visibility of Pink Ball Under Lights Can Be a Problem: Cheteshwar Pujara
Cricketnext Staff | November 27, 2019, 1:49 PM IST

Visibility of Pink Ball Under Lights Can Be a Problem: Cheteshwar Pujara

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more