CAB Conducts Webinar on Sports Psychology for Bengal Women Players

The latest addition to the Cricket Association of Bengal's initiatives to build a constructive system for women's cricket is making sure all players have positive mindset amid the nationwide lockdown through webinar, which was conducted by Reena Kaul, Scientific Officer (Sport Psychology), Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday.

IANS |May 10, 2020, 8:50 AM IST
The latest addition to the Cricket Association of Bengal's initiatives to build a constructive system for women's cricket is making sure all players have positive mindset amid the nationwide lockdown through webinar, which was conducted by Reena Kaul, Scientific Officer (Sport Psychology), Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday.

"One has to understand that it is a tough situation to be in though we know that this time is temporary and shall pass too. Constant communication is the key. We are also trying to maintain some semblance of structure from pre-quarantine days," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

"Just asking them to stay positive would not suffice. Hence, we are taking appropriate steps to ensure that. While we had already started online training programmes to keep them fit physically, now we have engaged a senior sports psychologist to enable the players to stay mentally fit as well," he added about the core idea behind the seminar.

CAB Secretary Snehasish Ganguly shed light on the concept behind all the initiatives in the current situation.

"These are dark days we were not prepared for. We had never thought that our players will have to be sitting indoors at the peak of the season. So in keeping with times we are doing a series of online classes and webinars to keep the players connected, motivated and most importantly make them feel that this is just temporary and we will soon return.

"Today the classes were very fruitful and the players could connect with the experts. This will help them I'm sure in keeping their chin up and mind focused. The best way I feel to keep individually fresh and motivated is to do physical exercise. Train hard and be fit prepare for next season. A fit body gives a fit mind," he added.

A webinar on how to remain stress free, physical fitness and positive mindset for women's U-23, U-19 players was conducted.

