CAB Conducts Webinar on Sports Psychology for Bengal Women Players
The latest addition to the Cricket Association of Bengal's initiatives to build a constructive system for women's cricket is making sure all players have positive mindset amid the nationwide lockdown through webinar, which was conducted by Reena Kaul, Scientific Officer (Sport Psychology), Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday.
CAB Conducts Webinar on Sports Psychology for Bengal Women Players
The latest addition to the Cricket Association of Bengal's initiatives to build a constructive system for women's cricket is making sure all players have positive mindset amid the nationwide lockdown through webinar, which was conducted by Reena Kaul, Scientific Officer (Sport Psychology), Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings