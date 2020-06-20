Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CAB Secretary and Sourav Ganguly's Brother Snehasish Rubbishes Reports of COVID-19 Infection

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday rubbished reports about its secretary Snehasish Ganguly getting infected with coronavirus

IANS |June 20, 2020, 5:23 PM IST
CAB Secretary and Sourav Ganguly's Brother Snehasish Rubbishes Reports of COVID-19 Infection

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday rubbished reports about its secretary Snehasish Ganguly getting infected with coronavirus, saying the former first-class cricketer is in fine fettle.

"This is to clarify that CAB Honorary Secretary Snehasish Ganguly is perfectly fine contrary to the fake news doing rounds about his corona infection.

"I am perfectly healthy and doing office everyday. The news doing round about my illness is baseless and is not expected in these trying times," he said in a statement.

"Hope that after this, it will firmly put a lid on such untrue sensational news that is doing rounds", he added.

There have been reports of family members of Gangly testing positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the CAB recently arranged a power yoga webinar under the supervision of expert yoga instructor Suman Bhat for the U-19 women cricketers.

CAB also decided to call off all the tournaments of district, universities and colleges in the wake of the health crisis.

The districts and Universities have also been advised by the CAB that they should not resume cricket practice or on-ground training till the SOPs are prepared and given out to all concerned by CAB.

It would be based on the recommendations of the medical committee and guidelines that would be issued by the BCCI.

The CAB had paid Rs 2 lakh as an advance to each of the districts at the beginning of the season. Further, Rs 50 thousand is being paid to each of them as an adhoc advance. The units were also assured that the balance dues would also be cleared as soon as the related accounts are worked out.

