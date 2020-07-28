Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

CAB Staffer Recovers from COVID-19, Thanks Association for Support in Tough Times

PTI |July 28, 2020, 9:20 AM IST
CAB Staffer Recovers from COVID-19, Thanks Association for Support in Tough Times

The Cricket Association of Bengal's non-permanent staffer Chandan Das recovered from COVID-19 as the 37-year-old tested negative on Monday.

Das, who works in the civil engineering department on a temporary basis, tested positive earlier this month and was admitted to a private hospital.

"We are happy to inform you that Chandan Das has tested negative. Hope he would be able to resume his normal routine life soon. However, that would only be after he receives the go ahead from the doctors," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

Chandan thanked CAB for its support during the hard times.

"I am thankful to CAB for their support and help. Without their help I don't think I would've made it," he said. "I had to stay strong and positive. I was scared at first too but when I had to be strong mentally thinking about my family, children. I have recovered and I am thankful to everyone for their prayers."

After being discharged from the hospital on July 12, Chandan has been in home quarantine for 14 days before his second test report came negative on Monday.

Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had tested negative for COVID-19 after he gave his samples as a precautionary measure. The former India captain has been in home quarantine for more than a week after his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had tested positive for the contagious disease.

"He (Ganguly) is living with his ailing mother and family, so as a precautionary measure he took the test voluntarily and the report came negative on Friday evening," a source close to the BCCI president had told PTI.

