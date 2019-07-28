All Coaching Positions Except Shastri's are Open: CAC Member Gaekwad

Ex-India coach Anshuman Gaekwad, who was appointed by the Supreme Court Appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) as part of a three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to select someone for the position of the Indian cricket team head coach, believes every other position except that of the head coach is up for grabs.
Along with Gaekwad, Kapil Dev and Shantha Rangaswamy are the other names confirmed in the selection panel and Gaekwad said he felt a change to Ravi Shastri’s position is not particularly required.
“Speaking purely from the results perspective, he (Shastri) has done quite well. So, besides Ravi, all other positions (in the coaching and support staff) in my opinion are open depending on who is applying, their credentials and whether they meet the criteria of the BCCI,” Gaekwad told Mid-Day.
Gaekwad went on to add that the process of selecting a coach is harder than it looks because of a number of small factors that go into deciding who gets the nod.
“It looks easy from outside, but it is not. There are minor things that are very important. Compatibility with the captain and other players is an important aspect.
"Man-management is the most important factor because technically, there is very little that you do at the highest level. And I know how important man-management is from my personal experience as a coach. “
The BCCI has invited applications for head coach, batting, bowling and fielding coaches along with physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach and an administrative manager.
“I had just a doctor for myself when I was coach. It is about competency along with a comfort zone. It (getting own support staff members) is basically an understanding to deliver. We will look at candidates purely on what they can deliver for this team.
“We are complete outsiders. We would love to speak to a few players to understand what they feel if the BCCI permits us.
"If it is not possible to speak to them, then we will go with our expert opinion like we did with the selection of the women's coach. Rest assured, we will pick the best people to enhance our (India's) performance," he concluded.
