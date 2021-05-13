Ramesh Powar Appointed India Women's Team Coach, Replaces WV Raman

Former India cricketer and women’s team coach Ramesh Powar will take over as India Women’s coach once again after the Cricket Advisory Committee, led by Madan Lal, has recommended him for the post. Current coach WV Raman has been removed, the BCCI confirmed.

“The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Madan Lal and Mr Rudra Pratap Singh interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Mr Powar’s candidature,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“A former international, Powar played 2 Tests and 31 ODIs for India. Post his playing career, he took up cricket coaching and is an ECB Level 2 certified coach and has also attended BCCI-NCA Level 2 coaching course. A former coach of the Indian Women’s Team from July-November 2018, it was under him that India qualified for the semi-final of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in 2018 and also won 14 T20 matches in a row.

“He recently coached the Mumbai senior team that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has worked at the National Cricket Academy as a Bowling Coach.”

Raman had taken over from Powar in December 2018 after Powar had a tussle with senior batter Mithali Raj. Raman was the Indian team’s coach in the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia, where the team reached the final and lost to Australia. In the most recent series under Raman, against South Africa at home, India had lost 1-4 in a five-match ODI series and 1-2 in the three-match T20I series.

Powar’s had been the national team’s coach in 2018, and was removed a week after India lost the semifinals of the World T20 to England. The team management dropped senior batter Mithali Raj for the knock-out fixture, triggering a huge controversy.

Mithali went on to accuse Powar of trying to destroy her career and being biased against her. Other senior players Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, though, had supported Powar.

Powar, on his part, had accused Mithali of threatening to retire midway into the World T20 after being denied the opening slot and creating chaos in the team.

Powar and Mithali will have to work together again, especially with a 50-over World Cup set for next year where Mithali is the captain.

Raman, Powar, former India players Ajay Ratra and Hrishikesh Kanitkar had appeared for virtual interviews with two CAC members – Lal and Sulakshana Naik

There were 35 applications, and eight India internationals were shortlisted for interviews.

